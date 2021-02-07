Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen give South Africa hope of chasing 370 to beat Pakistan
Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen add unbroken 94 for second wicket as South Africa stay alive in chase of 370 to beat Pakistan; Proteas need 243 more runs on day five in Rawalpindi; Mohammad Rizwan scores maiden Test century; watch day five from 4.35am, Monday on Sky Sports Cricket
South Africa remain in with a chance of securing a series draw in Pakistan after Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen's unbeaten stand of 94 left the Proteas 127-1 chasing 370 for victory after day four in Rawalpindi.
Markram (59no) and Van der Dussen (48no) rallied the Proteas after Dean Elgar (17) fell with the score on 33 and the tourists will require a further 243 runs on day five to ensure the two-match series ends tied at 1-1.
Pakistan had appeared strong favourites after making 298 in their second innings - wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (115no) hitting a maiden Test ton as he lifted his side from the alarming position of 76-5 on day three.
The home side were buoyed further when Elgar chased a wide delivery from Shaheen Afridi and was caught behind by Rizwan but Markram and Van der Dussen's alliance has left the game fascinatingly poised.
Opening batsman Markram took 22 balls to get off the mark but then reached his fifth Test fifty from 71 balls, while No 3 Van der Dussen is two runs shy of a sixth Test match half-century.
Proteas left-arm spinner George Linde earlier completed his maiden five-wicket haul in his third Test when he bowled Pakistan's last man Shaheen for four.
Pakistan had resumed on 129-6, leading by 200, but Rizwan received excellent support from the tail, while the hosts were aided by some sloppy South Africa fielding.
Yasir Shah (23) was dropped twice, once by Linde and once by Quinton de Kock, while he put on 53 with Rizwan for the eighth wicket.
Nauman Ali then scored 45 off 78 balls in a ninth-wicket partnership of 97 with Rizwan - the No 10 batsman striking six fours and two sixes.
Rizwan managed 15 fours in his excellent knock as he became the seventh wicketkeeper-batsman from Pakistan to register a Test hundred
