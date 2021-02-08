Pakistan seal series win as South Africa crumble against new ball on day five of second Test

Hasan Ali finished with 10 wickets in the match as Pakistan won the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi

Hasan Ali took a career-best 10 wickets in the match as Pakistan blitzed South Africa with the new ball to complete a 95-run victory in the second and final Test in Rawalpindi and claim the series 2-0.

Chasing a target of 370 for victory, which would have been a Test record in Pakistan, South Africa were well placed at 241-3 after lunch on the fifth day following a century from Aiden Markram (108).

But they crumbled against the new ball, losing their final seven wickets for 34 runs as Hasan (5-60) and Shaheen Afridi (4-51) ripped through the Proteas' middle and lower order.

Hasan finished with match figures of 10-114 in the match for Pakistan, who won the first Test in Karachi by seven wickets.

