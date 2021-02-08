Ireland's Zimbabwe tour postponed due to Covid-19; cricket boards agree to reschedule for later date

Ireland's white-ball tour of Zimbabwe in April has been postponed due to Covid-19 concerns.

Cricket Ireland has been advised by Zimbabwe Cricket officials that the three T20 internationals and three one-day internationals cannot proceed.

The cricket boards have agreed to reschedule the tour for a later date.

Richard Holdsworth, Ireland's high-performance director, said: "We're obviously disappointed, but to be honest, it is not an unexpected announcement from our Zimbabwean counterparts.

"We appreciate their efforts and willingness to try and make the tour possible, but in the end the health and safety of players and support staff must be of primary consideration.

"We'll now look at whether alternate fixtures can be arranged during that period, which is a crucial window in advance of a busy home season and in a T20 World Cup year."

Ireland are still set to host Zimbabwe this summer with those matches - unlike the postponed ones in Zimbabwe - to be part of the ICC World Cup Super League which determines qualification for the 2023 50-over World Cup in India.

Ireland were recently swept by Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in the United Arab Emirates.