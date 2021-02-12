Pakistan tour of South Africa given green light to go ahead in April
Teams are currently playing each other live on Sky Sports and will face each other again in April when they will contest three one-day internationals and four Twenty20s; tour was postponed last October due to the coronavirus pandemic
Pakistan will contest three ODIs and four T20s on their Sky Live tour of South Africa in April.
The tour was originally scheduled for last October but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Pakistan have proved their status over the years as one of the most dangerous limited-overs teams and I'm sure they will give the Proteas a stern test on the Highveld," Graeme Smith, Cricket South Africa's director for cricket, said.
"We are grateful to the Pakistan Cricket Board for agreeing to our request within a short period of time to increase the length of the trip by adding in a fourth T20, which will give us some much-needed additional international content."
Zakir Khan, PCBs international cricket director, said Pakistan was happy to help.
"We are delighted to help assist our fellow member in these challenging times," Khan said. "We all have a collective responsibility to look after the game and its welfare together as ICC members."
South Africa is presently playing a three-match Twenty20 series in Pakistan which ends on Sunday. Pakistan won the preceding test series 2-0 for its first test series win against the Proteas in the last 18 years.
Pakistan tour of South Africa 2021
April 2: First ODI, Pretoria
April 4: Second ODI, Johannesburg
April 7: Third ODI, Pretoria
April 10: First T20, Johannesburg
April 12: Second T20, Johannesburg
April 14: Third T20, Pretoria
April 16: Fourth T20, Pretoria
