Pakistan seal T20I series win against South Africa despite David Miller's unbeaten 85

There were celebrations for Pakistan as they won the third T20I against South Africa to clinch the series 2-1

David Miller's superb unbeaten 85 was not enough to preserve South Africa's impressive T20I record in Asia as Pakistan triumphed by four wickets to take the series 2-1.

The Proteas, who had won five and drawn one of their previous six T20I series on the sub-continent, seemed certain to lose after Pakistan's spinners left them tottering at 65-7 in the decider at Lahore.

But Miller's magnificent power hitting in an innings of only 45 balls gave the Proteas hope, hauling them to 164-8 before spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (4-25) caused some anxious moments for Pakistan in the run chase.

David Miller had given South Africa hope with a stunning undefeated 85

However, captain Babar Azam top-scored with 44 before Mohammad Nawaz and Hasan Ali took advantage of a disastrous penultimate over from Andile Phehlukwayo to clinch victory with eight balls to spare.

Having put the tourists in, Pakistan left their top order in tatters as they reduced them to 65-7, with Nawaz (2-13) making immediate inroads by removing Reeza Hendricks (2) and Jon-Jon Smuts (1).

Pite van Biljon (16 from 11) went on the offensive with three successive boundaries off Hasan, but the bowler took his revenge with the next ball - an off-cutter that hit middle and leg.

That set the stage for Zahid Mahmood's memorable debut over in international cricket, with two wickets in as many balls as Heinrich Klaasen (0) top-edged the leg-spinner (3-40) to backward square before Janneman Malan (27) was pinned lbw on the back foot.

South Africa looked in real danger of failing to see out their overs when Phehlukwayo holed out to Usman Qadir (1-12) and Dwaine Pretorius (9) swung across the line to become Zahid's third victim.

But Miller launched a stunning counter-attack, taking on seamers and spinners alike with support from Bjorn Fortuijn (10) and Lutho Sipamla (8no) and smashing Faheem Ashraf for four sixes in the final over to end the innings with a flourish.

Mohammad Rizwan's recent form with the bat has been outstanding and he soon tilted momentum back in Pakistan's favour when they began the chase, dispatching Pretorius for two boundaries and cracking Smuts over the long-on fence to reach 42 from 30 balls.

But Shamsi struck with his first delivery, which turned viciously to bowl Haider Ali (15) through the gate and Rizwan's fondness for the sweep proved costly soon afterwards as he perished, leg before to the left-armer.

Pakistan leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood took two wickets in two balls on his T20I debut in Lahore

Babar - despite scoring only five in the first two games of the series - quickly settled into his rhythm as he advanced to 44 from 30 balls and unleashed two savage cuts off Pretorius that flew to the boundary.

The next delivery, though, moved back off the seam to bowl the Pakistan captain and, when Shamsi had Asif Ali (7) caught at mid-on in the next over, there were nerves in the home camp.

But, with 16 needed, Hasan (20 from 7) dispatched Phehlukwayo's full toss over midwicket for six and followed it up with another boundary as he and Nawaz (18 from 11) steered their side to victory.