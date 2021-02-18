Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy returns alongside new Women's Regional T20 competition

Southern Vipers' Georgia Adams in action during her side's victory in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Final at Edgbaston

Southern Vipers will defend the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy this summer after it was confirmed the tournament will continue to be named after the former England captain.

Vipers won the inaugural edition of the regional 50-over competition - recognising the contribution made to cricket by Baroness Rachael Heyhoe Flint OBE - and now have their sights set on the 2021 final, which will be staged on September 25.

The competition will be played alongside a new Women's Regional T20 tournament; due to start on June 26, it will comprise of eight teams split into two groups of four.

ECB Managing Director of Women's Cricket, Clare Connor, said: "This promises to be a truly memorable summer of cricket for the women's game.

"We are not only set to further professionalise the game with more players on full-time contracts than ever before but, crucially, we will showcase our game to more young girls across England and Wales so that they can say cricket is a game for them.

"I am particularly proud that we will continue to move forward with Rachael Heyhoe Flint's name, with everything she represented for women's cricket, firmly entrenched in our journey.

"The launch of women's regional cricket last summer, despite the challenges caused by the pandemic, was another significant step forward for our domestic game. We are now looking forward to seeing those regional teams play twice as much cricket this summer with the addition of the T20 competition."

Baroness Rachael Heyhoe Flint OBE led England at the first-ever World Cup in 1973 while off the field her determination for equality laid the foundations for the opportunities presented to modern-day players.

This summer 41 female players have signed full-time professional domestic contracts - in addition to 17 centrally contracted England players - while the launch of The Hundred will establish further opportunity for female cricketers.

Fixtures

(RHFT indicates Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy; WRC 20 indicates Women's Regional Cricket T20)

June 12: Central Sparks vs Thunder, New Road - RHFT

June 12: Western Storm vs Southern Vipers, tbc - RHFT

June 26: Lightning vs South East Stars, Trent Bridge - WRC 20

June 26: Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers, Edgbaston - WRC 20 (floodlit)

June 26: Northern Diamonds vs Thunder, Emerald Headingley - WRC 20

June 26: Western Storm vs Sunrisers, The Cooper Associates County Ground - WRC 20

July 2: Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds, The Cloudfm County Ground - WRC 20 (floodlit)

July 3: South East Stars vs Central Sparks, tbc, WRC 20

July 3: Southern Vipers vs Lightning, tbc, WRC 20

July 3: Thunder vs Western Storm, tbc, WRC 20

July 9: Thunder vs Sunrisers, Emirates Old Trafford - WRC 20

July 10: Lightning vs Central Sparks, tbc - WRC 20

July 10: South East Stars vs Southern Vipers, tbc - WRC 20

July 10: Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds, The Cooper Associates County Ground - WRC 20

August 25: South East Stars vs Lightning, tbc - WRC 20

August 25: Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks, tbc - WRC 20

August 25: Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers, tbc - WRC 20

August 25: Western Storm vs Thunder, Sophia Gardens - WRC 20

August 28: Central Sparks vs Lightning, New Road - WRC 20

August 28: Southern Vipers vs South East Stars, tbc - WRC 20

August 28: Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm, Emirates Riverside - WRC 20

August 28: Sunrisers vs Thunder, The County Ground Northampton - WRC 20

August 30: Lightning vs Southern Vipers, The Incora County Ground - WRC 20

August 30: Central Sparks vs South East Stars, New Road - WRC 20

August 30: Sunrisers vs Western Storm, tbc - WRC 20

August 30: Thunder vs Northern Diamonds, tbc - WRC 20

September 5: Finals Day, tbc - WRC 20

September 10: Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm, Emirates Riverside - RHFT

September 10: South East Stars vs Lightning, tbc - RHFT

September 10: Sunrisers vs Central Sparks, tbc - RHFT

September 10: Thunder vs Southern Vipers, tbc - RHFT

September 12: Northern Diamonds vs Thunder, Emirates Riverside - RHFT

September 12: Central Sparks vs South East Stars, New Road - RHFT

September 12: Western Storm vs Lightning, Bristol County Ground - RHFT

September 12: Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers, tbc - RHFT

September 18: Lightning vs Central Sparks, tbc - RHFT

September 18: South East Stars vs Thunder, tbc - RHFT

September 18: Western Storm vs Sunrisers, Bristol County Ground - RHFT

September 18: Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds, tbc - RHFT

September 22: second vs third play-off, tbc - RHFT

September 25: Final, tbc - RHFT