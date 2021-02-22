Sky Sports to show England's white-ball series in India in March with Stuart Broad on commentary team

Sky Sports will show exclusive live coverage of England's ODI and T20 series against India in March with seamer Stuart Broad part of the commentary team.

Broad will join Dinesh Karthik, David Lloyd, Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton, Ian Ward, Ebony Rainford-Brent and Rob Key during the series, which consist of five T20Is and three ODIs.

England seamer Stuart Broad has previously worked with Ian Ward, David Lloyd and Nasser Hussain on Sky Sports' coverage

The first T20I takes place on March 12 in Ahmedabad with the ODI series starting on March 23 in Pune.

Fans will also get to watch plenty of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in the next year as Sky Sports will also broadcast India's home tours against South Africa (Oct 2021), New Zealand (November 2021), West Indies (January 2022) and Sri Lanka (February 2022).

This summer sees India tour England for five Tests from July, all exclusively live on Sky Sports. There will also be visits from New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Domestically, Sky Sports will be the only place you can watch every ball from the inaugural edition of The Hundred. Many of the best players in the world will be on these shores as the sport's newest format lifts off.

Bryan Henderson, Sky Sports director of cricket said: "We're delighted to be broadcasting England's white-ball tour of India, and are especially looking forward to the five T20 internationals as we build up to the IPL and the ICC T20 World Cup later this year.

"It's another great summer of cricket on Sky Sports with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand touring, more women's cricket than ever, and The Hundred."

This latest agreement means Sky Sports is now the home to ICC Tournaments, England, India, Pakistan and South Africa home matches. In addition, Sky will also broadcast the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League.

Jos Buttler collects a throw during England's third T20 international against South Africa

India v England - T20 Series

1st T20 - March 12 (Ahmedabad), 13:30 GMT​

2nd T20 - March 14 (Ahmedabad), 13:30 GMT​

3rd T20 - March 16 (Ahmedabad), 13:30 GMT

4th T20 - March 18 (Ahmedabad), 13:30 GMT

5th T20 - March 20 (Ahmedabad), 13:30 GMT

India v England - ODI Series

1st ODI, March 23 (Pune), 08:00 GMT

2nd ODI, March 26 (Pune), 08:00 GMT

3rd ODI, March 28 (Pune), 09:00 BST

India v South Africa (Oct 2021) - 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is

India v New Zealand (November 2021) - 2 Tests & 3 T20Is

India v West Indies (January 2022) - 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is

India v Sri Lanka (February 2022) - 3 Tests & 3 T20Is