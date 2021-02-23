Andy Flower to coach Trent Rockets men's side in The Hundred this summer as Stephen Fleming withdraws from role

Andy Flower will coach Trent Rockets in the inaugural edition of The Hundred this summer

Former England coach Andy Flower will lead Trent Rockets in the inaugural edition of The Hundred with Stephen Fleming withdrawing from the role.

Former New Zealand captain Fleming has opted out of the position for family reasons, citing the difficulty of travel and quarantine protocols during a global pandemic.

Ex-Zimbabwe-batsman Flower led England to an Ashes win in Australia in 2010-11 and to the 2010 World T20 title, while the side also topped the world Test rankings under his tenure.

Stephen Fleming has stepped back from his role as coach as he looks spend more time with his family

Fleming said: "I'm really disappointed that I won't be coach of the side this summer but ultimately family has to come first.

"The current global crisis has made it very difficult to travel and the extra time needed for quarantines has made it hard to get the right work-home balance.

"Andy is a world-class coach with experience all over the world and I'm sure the Trent Rockets men's team will have a fantastic first season of The Hundred with him behind them."

Rockets' men's squad for The Hundred will include England Test captain Joe Root as well as Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, West Indies star Andre Russell and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan.

Flower said: "Stephen (Fleming) will be a tough act to follow but the guys put together a really strong squad in the original draft with a mix of international and local talent.

"We have built on it in this draft with (Timm) Van Der Gugten and Samit Patel joining. The Hundred is a really exciting competition and we can't wait to get going at Trent Bridge this summer."

