Andy Flower to coach Trent Rockets men's side in The Hundred this summer as Stephen Fleming withdraws from role
Stephen Fleming steps aside from role as Trent Rockets coach in The Hundred this summer as he looks to spend more time with his family; former England supremo Andy Flower takes on the role and eager to work with Rockets' "strong squad"
Last Updated: 23/02/21 1:22pm
Former England coach Andy Flower will lead Trent Rockets in the inaugural edition of The Hundred with Stephen Fleming withdrawing from the role.
Former New Zealand captain Fleming has opted out of the position for family reasons, citing the difficulty of travel and quarantine protocols during a global pandemic.
Ex-Zimbabwe-batsman Flower led England to an Ashes win in Australia in 2010-11 and to the 2010 World T20 title, while the side also topped the world Test rankings under his tenure.
Fleming said: "I'm really disappointed that I won't be coach of the side this summer but ultimately family has to come first.
"The current global crisis has made it very difficult to travel and the extra time needed for quarantines has made it hard to get the right work-home balance.
"Andy is a world-class coach with experience all over the world and I'm sure the Trent Rockets men's team will have a fantastic first season of The Hundred with him behind them."
Rockets' men's squad for The Hundred will include England Test captain Joe Root as well as Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, West Indies star Andre Russell and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan.
Flower said: "Stephen (Fleming) will be a tough act to follow but the guys put together a really strong squad in the original draft with a mix of international and local talent.
"We have built on it in this draft with (Timm) Van Der Gugten and Samit Patel joining. The Hundred is a really exciting competition and we can't wait to get going at Trent Bridge this summer."
Tickets
Tickets to the 2021 edition of The Hundred will be available to buy during four sales windows in the lead up to the competition this summer.
County members will have first chance to get tickets, followed by people who bought tickets for the 2020 competition. Eligible members will be contacted directly by their county, and 2020 buyers will be contacted directly by The Hundred with more detail on these opportunities.
The priority window will then open to all those signed up to thehundred.com, from April 7-18, before they then go on general sale will start from April 21 and are open to anyone to buy tickets.
The Hundred fixtures
All matches are both men's and women's games unless stated:
July 21: Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (women's), Kia Oval
July 22: Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (men's), Kia Oval
July 23: Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit, Edgbaston
July 24: Trent Rockets v Southern Brave, Trent Bridge
Northern Superchargers v Welsh Fire, Emerald Headingley
July 25: London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, Lord's
Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford
July 26: Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge
July 27: Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens
July 28: Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford
July 29: London Spirit v Trent Rockets, Lord's
July 30: Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix, Ageas Bowl
July 31: Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals, Sophia Gardens
Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles, Emerald Headingley
August 1: Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, Egdbaston
London Spirit v Southern Brave, Lord's
August 2: Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire, Kia Oval
August 3: London Spirit v Northern Superchargers, Lord's
August 4: Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles, Edgbaston
August 5: Manchester Originals v Southern Brave, Emirates Old Trafford
August 6: Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens
August 7: Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers, Ageas Bowl
August 8: Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets, Kia Oval
August 9: Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire, Edgbaston
August 10: Manchester Originals v London Spirit, Emirates Old Trafford
August 11: Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, Ageas Bowl
August 12: Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, Emerald Headingley
August 13: Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge
August 14: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit, Kia Oval
August 15: Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals, Trent Bridge
August 16: Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles, Ageas Bowl
August 17: Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix, Emerald Headingley
August 18: Welsh Fire v London Spirit, Sophia Gardens
August 20: Women's and Men's Eliminator, Kia Oval
August 21: Men's and Women's Finals, Lord's