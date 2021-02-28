Watch classic Vitality Blast matches and moments on Sky Sports Cricket on Monday as 2021 competition launches

Nottinghamshire skipper Dan Christian lifts the Vitality Blast trophy in 2020

Vitality Blast is back this summer!

To mark the start of online ticket sales at some counties from 10am on Monday, Sky Sports Cricket will bring you a feast of classic matches and unforgettable moments from tournaments past.

It all kicks off with a Roses clash at 6am, when we'll bring you a full re-run of the dramatic, high-scoring clash between Lancashire and Yorkshire in 2018 that went right down to the wire.

There will be plenty more tasty treats throughout the day - here's the full schedule!

Vitality Blast coverage on Sky Sports Cricket on Monday

6am: Lancashire vs Yorkshire, 2018 Vitality T20 Blast

8:30am: Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire, 2006 T20 Blast

8.50am: Kent vs Gloucestershire, 2007 T20 Blast Final 2007

9.50am: Essex vs Susses, 2008 T20 Blast

11:50am: Middlesex vs Kent, 2008 T20 Blast Final

1:50pm: Live Pakistan Super League - Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

6pm: Somerset vs Hampshire, 2010 T20 Blast Final - also available to view on the ECB's Facebook page

10pm: Best of T20 Blast Finals Day

10.15pm: Northants vs Surrey, 2013 T20 Blast Final

11.15pm: Warwickshire vs Lancashire, 2014 T20 Blast Final

6:41 Watch highlights as Nottinghamshire beat Surrey by six wickets to win the Vitality Blast for a second time., in 2020 Watch highlights as Nottinghamshire beat Surrey by six wickets to win the Vitality Blast for a second time., in 2020

Tuesday March 2

12.45am: Northamptonshire vs Durham, 2016 T20 Blast Final

1.45am: Worcestershire vs Sussex, 2018 Vitality T20 Blast Final

2.45am: Essex vs Worcestershire, 2019 Vitality T20 Blast Final

3.45am: Leicestershire vs Notts, 2006 T20 Blast

4am: Sussex vs Hampshire, 2004 T20 Blast

4.30am: Warwickshire vs Lancashire, 2014 T20 Blast Final

Vitality Blast returns to a 14-match group-stage in 2021, with traditional North and South Groups.

The competition gets underway on June 9 when Nottinghamshire will begin the defence of their title away at 2018 champions Worcestershire - a match you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Finals Day will take place on September 18, although it is already a sell-out as fans were given the option to roll over their tickets from last summer.

General sale tickets are open for some counties from 10am, while others are asking fans to pre-register.

For more information simply check your local county's website for all ticket information.

The England and Wales Cricket Board continues to work closely with the Government in a bid to help fans return to grounds, so please check your county's COVID-19 refund policy before buying tickets.

To sync this summer's domestic fixtures automatically to the calendar of your mobile phone and digital devices, click on this link: http://ql.e-c.al/DomesticFixtures