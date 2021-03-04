ECB appoint Cindy Butts as chair of Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket was formed in November 2020

The ECB has appointed Cindy Butts as chair of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, which will examine issues relating to race and equity in the game.

Butts has extensive experience in senior roles spanning governance, inclusion and equity across the justice and policing sectors and government. She is also a member of the Board of Trustees of Kick It Out, and has previously held roles as the Deputy Chair of the Metropolitan Police Authority.

As chair, Butts will lead the process to appoint a number of independent commissioners who will bring further diversity of thought, background and experience to the commission, providing constructive input and challenge to the ECB and the wider game.

The commission, formed in November 2020, will independently gather and assess the evidence of inequalities and discrimination of all forms within cricket and identify the actions the ECB will need to take to tackle these issues.

0:44 Warwickshire chief executive Stuart Cain has welcome the government's new Budget as 'good for sport' Warwickshire chief executive Stuart Cain has welcome the government's new Budget as 'good for sport'

Butts said: "I'm excited to be bringing together my lifelong love of cricket with my passion for equity and inclusion, to lead this work for the ECB.

"Over the coming months we will be looking to hear from a wide range of people who share a love of cricket, whether as spectators, players, coaches or administrators both present and past.

"While it's important we preserve the best of cricket's traditions, it is also important we identify ways it can evolve and innovate to attract and welcome diverse communities who can make an impact in all areas and at all levels of the game.

"I am committed to ensuring that cricket has a bright future in this country."

The Commission will act independently, examining any evidence it deems relevant and making the recommendations it considers necessary.

0:55 Joe Root says the England squad have been working hard to try and ensure there is no repeat of the batting collapses which saw them lose the third Test to India inside two days last week Joe Root says the England squad have been working hard to try and ensure there is no repeat of the batting collapses which saw them lose the third Test to India inside two days last week

Ian Watmore, chair of the ECB, said: "The creation of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket is an important step in our ambition to make cricket a game for everyone.

"Cindy is extremely well-qualified to lead this work and will bring empathy, rigour and practical experience to the deliberations and recommendations of the Commission."

Brenda Trenowden CBE, senior independent director of the ECB board, added: "Promoting equity, diversity and inclusion across the game is critical to the success of our game-wide strategy, Inspiring Generations, and our purpose of connecting communities through cricket.

"Whilst we have taken a number of positive steps forward over recent years, we recognise that there is still a lot of work to do in this area.

"The Commission will play a valuable role in helping us to really listen and understand the reality of the inclusion challenges in the game, so that we can focus our efforts to ensure that more people can say that cricket is a game for me."