International Women's Day: ACE Programme inspirations!

To celebrate International Women's Day, Ebony Rainford-Brent's ACE charity spoke to a number of girls and women in the programme who provide inspiration for others!

ACE was launched in January 2020 to address a decline of 75 per cent in the number of black British professional players with the aim of engaging more young people of African and Caribbean Heritage and finding talented players from those communities.

"One of the key things with ACE is that we want to get more girls playing, particularly black girls, and enjoying the game and realising what it can do for them," Rainford-Brent said.

Natasha is one of 25 ACE Academy scholars and spoke of the importance of girls getting involved in sport.

"I think it's a bit upsetting that girls don't have the same opportunities that boys do, that's why you have to start playing and prove everyone wrong!"