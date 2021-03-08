England Women set to face India Women in one-off Test in 2021

Nat Sciver in action during England Women's Test match against Australia in Taunton in 2019

England Women are set to host India Women in a one-off Test match in 2021, Sky Sports understands.

BCCI general secretary Jay Shah tweeted on International Women's Day that India would face England in a red-ball match later this year and Sky Sports understands that is likely to take place in England this summer, with a full schedule to be released in due course.

The game would mark England's first Test match since they drew with Australia in Taunton in 2019 as part of the Women's Ashes.

India last played a Test match over six years ago, beating South Africa by an innings and 34 runs in Mysore in November 2014.

On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay, I’m pleased to announce that #TeamIndia @BCCIWomen will play a one-off Test match against @ECB_cricket later this year. The women in blue will be donning the whites again 🙏🏻 🇮🇳 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 8, 2021

England have most recently been in white-ball action in New Zealand, beating the White Ferns 2-1 in a one-day international series and then securing a 3-0 sweep in the T20 series.

The ICC also announced on Monday that the Women's T20 and 50-over World Cups will be expanded.

From 2026 the T20 World Cup will go from 10 to 12 teams and from 2029 the 50-over version will go from eight to 10 teams.