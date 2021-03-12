West Indies clinch ODI series win as Evin Lewis hits hundred in second ODI against Sri Lanka

Evin Lewis struck a fourth ODI century as the West Indies beat Sri Lanka by five wickets (Associated Press)

Evin Lewis hit a fourth one-day international hundred to help fire the West Indies to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Antigua on Friday, clinching a 2-0 series win with one ODI to play.

Chasing 274 to win, the West Indies built a fine platform as Lewis shared in a 192-run opening stand with Shai Hope, who followed up his century in the series opener with a score of 84.

Lewis struck eight boundaries and four sixes in his 103, but fell five balls after bringing up his ton, prompting a mini Windies wobble.

The hosts entered into the final three overs still needing 31 runs from 18 balls to win. Fabian Allen hit the first ball of Nuwan Pradeep's 48th for six, only to then fall next ball, but Nicholas Pooran (35no) hung around to see his side over the line in the final over.

The win is the West Indies' highest successful ODI run chase against Sri Lanka and sees them take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Earlier, Sri Lanka slumped to 50-3 in the ninth over after winning the toss and batting first, but a dazzling run-a-ball 96 from opener Danushka Gunathilaka saw the touring side up to a competitive score.

Gunathilaka, who was controversially given out for obstructing the field in the first ODI between the two teams, cashed in on this occasion, striking 10 fours and three maximums in his innings.

Gunathilaka put on a partnership of exactly 100 for the fourth wicket with Dinesh Chandimal, who made 71, while a quickfire 47 from 31 balls late on from Winandu Hasaranga saw Sri Lanka to 273-8 from their 50 overs.

It wasn't to be enough, however, as for the second time in the series the West Indies reeled in their target. The final ODI of the series takes place again in Antigua on Sunday.