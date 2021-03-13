England's Adil Rashid says Test return 'has not crossed my mind' as he focuses on T20 World Cup

Adil Rashid says he is focusing on white-ball cricket and is not thinking about a potential Test return

Adil Rashid says a return to Test cricket "has not crossed my mind" as he focuses on trying to help England become dual white-ball world champions.

The leg-spinner was part of England's 50-over World Cup triumph on home turf in 2019 and is set to be a key man as Eoin Morgan's side attempt to win the 20-over version in India later this year.

Rashid, 33, played the most recent of his 19 Tests in the West Indies in January 2019.

Asked by reporters ahead of Sunday's second T20I against India whether he could be lured back into the longest form ahead of the Ashes next winter, Rashid said: "I am not thinking about it whatsoever.

"I am enjoying playing white-ball cricket and concentrating on doing what I'm doing. Test cricket has not actually crossed my mind yet.

"The Ashes is a long way away so a lot can happen. We don't know where we are going to be with people's form. The way my mindset works I don't really think about that.

"We have to see what happens closer to the time maybe. There is a T20 World Cup before that, a lot of cricket to be played before that so it all depends on how things go.

Rashid in action during England's Test series win in Sri Lanka in late 2018

"My shoulder has got better but it's something I've got to look after. I have to know for myself whether I can play Test cricket, if I can bowl those long spells of 15, 20, 25, 30 overs in a day if required.

"I don't know if my body can hold as I have not done it. That is something that needs to be weighed up and it's also my mindset. I am concentrating on white-ball cricket with these tournaments coming up.

"It would mean a lot, not just for myself but the whole team, if we could win the T20 having won the 50-over World Cup. It would be a massive achievement for English cricket."

Dinesh Karthik discusses how India captain Virat Kohli will take losing the first match of the T20I series against England

Rashid opened the bowling for England in their thumping eight-wicket win over India in Friday's first T20 international in Ahmedabad, recording figures of 1-7 from two overs in the powerplay, including dismissing Virat Kohli for a duck.

Rashid - who finished with 1-14 from three overs - said: "It is always nice to get a world-class player out. Bowling with the new ball is something new for me - it was something I had been working on for a couple of days.

"It was a good experience. With only two fielders out, you have to be clever as batsmen come harder as they know there are more scoring options.

"I have opened the bowling before in the Big Bash and for Yorkshire but it had been about 10 or 11 years. It is something I will cherish and keep in my armoury.

"Hopefully I can carry on regardless of the situation we are in the game - first six overs, middle overs or the death. I am always looking to develop, work hard and get better from series to series."

Rashid dismissed Virat Kohli for a duck during England's eight-wicket win in the first T20 international in Ahmedabad

England captain Morgan entrusted Rashid with the new ball and the latter spoke in glowing terms about his skipper and his ice-cool demeanour.

Rashid added: "Since I came back into the team he has kept things very simple as to what my job in the team is and what is expected of me. As he has got more confidence in me, our relationship has grown.

"As a leader he has presence and is very positive but his biggest strength is that he doesn't show emotion.

"If things are not going well for a team, a bowler or a batsman, you never see him down or waving his hands around.

"Vice versa, when things are going really well you won't seem him excited. That level-headedness is a big factor and stands out."

