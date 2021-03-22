ECB opens registration for Dynamos Cricket, a scheme aimed at getting 8-11-year-olds into the sport

The England and Wales Cricket Board has opened registration for its new Dynamos Cricket programme which is aimed at getting 8-11-year-olds into the sport.

Parent and guardians can now sign their kids up to the scheme so they can take part in one of two 6-12-week courses running at clubs and sports centres across the country this spring and summer.

The first course takes place in the summer term from May 7, with the second running during the school holidays in July and August alongside the ECB's new 100-ball competition, The Hundred.

Sign up for Dynamos Cricket at dynamoscricket.co.uk

Dynamos Cricket will help children develop their batting, bowling and fielding skills, while participants will also get to play countdown cricket, which mirrors the format of The Hundred.

Kids that sign up for Dynamos Cricket will receive priority access tickets for their family for The Hundred - which starts with a women's game between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals at The Kia Oval on July 21 - as well as experiences and free gifts.

Dynamos is complemented by an app, which includes interactive quizzes and unlockable videos and challenges from key players in The Hundred.

England star Jonny Bairstow, who will play for Welsh Fire in The Hundred this summer, said: "The past year has been tough for everyone, but I can't imagine what it has been like for kids. That's why it's great news that they can finally get out there again this summer.

"Having seen some Dynamos sessions first-hand, I can honestly say they are so much fun! All the kids have big smiles on their faces and that's exactly how it should be.

"I can't wait for that type of energy to be present at The Hundred this summer - it'll be amazing seeing the Dynamos kids and their families cheering us on."

Dynamos Cricket - which was initially launched last year but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic - is the next step for kids graduating from the All Stars Cricket Programme for 5-8-year-olds, which is also open for registration.

Sign up for All Stars Cricket at allstarscricket.co.uk

Nick Pryde, ECB Director of Participation and Growth, added: "We are delighted that the Government's roadmap allows for our kids participation programmes - Dynamos and All Stars Cricket - to safely take place outdoors.

"After the past year, it's so important that kids get active, socialise, learn new skills, have fun and make friends. Both these programmes have been designed with kids at the heart.

"We listened to what they wanted from their activities and built programmes that are fun and beneficial.

"Both programmes are designed to be gender neutral and inclusive of children of all experiences and abilities, so all kids can be inspired to play, engage and watch cricket."

The Hundred ticket information

Tickets for The Hundred will go on sale through a priority window on April 7, with general sale beginning on April 21. Refund policies will be in place should matches be impacted by Covid.

Tickets are £5 for U16s with adult tickets starting at £10 and U5s going free, with tickets comprising two matches (one men's game and one women's game). Sign up at thehundred.com for priority ticket access.