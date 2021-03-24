Kevin Pietersen discusses England's tour of India with Nasser Hussain and Rob Key on The Cricket Show

Kevin Pietersen averaged 47.28 in 104 Tests for England, and played 136 ODIs and 37 T20s for his country

Runs against India. Tick. T20 World Cup winner. Tick. Strong views on England and rotation. Tick.

Kevin Pietersen's experience outshines most people's when it comes to cricket and there's plenty for him to get stuck into on this week's Hussain and Key Cricket Show!

KP is our special guest in Thursday's episode, on Sky Sports Cricket at 6pm, when he'll join former fellow England internationals Nasser Hussain and Rob Key to dissect England's tour of India.

England have already lost the Test and T20 series and now trail 1-0 in the three-match ODI series ahead of the second game, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am on Friday.

So, as Pietersen has already hinted in the media, perhaps the batsmen could do with his help!

A broad range of topics will be up for discussion, including…

Where England went wrong in their 3-1 Test series defeat to India - a far cry from the victorious tour of 2012, in which Pietersen scored 186 in Mumbai

How England's T20 World Cup plans are shaping up, featuring KP's thoughts on where Jos Buttler should bat and how to get the best out of Ben Stokes

The benefits gained by English players playing in the Indian Premier League and the importance of getting rotation right so they can do so

The different ways in which coaches can go about managing talented players who are perceived to be - or perhaps are - maverick or difficult

For all this and plenty, plenty more make sure you tune into The Hussain and Key Cricket Show at 6pm on Sky Sports Cricket on Thursday.