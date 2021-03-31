Jason Roy joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as late IPL replacement for Mitchell Marsh

England white-ball opener Jason Roy will join Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2021 IPL season

England opener Jason Roy has joined Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad as a replacement for Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

Roy had looked set to miss out on the tournament after no bids were made him during the mini-auction held in February, but he now joins his ODI opening partner Jonny Bairstow at Sunrisers, who are led by former England coach Trevor Bayliss.

In a statement released by the IPL on Wednesday, Roy is said to have been acquired by Sunrisers for his base price of 20 million Indian rupees ($273,332).

7:00 Michael Atherton takes a closer look at England's historically great opening partnership in ODIs between Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy Michael Atherton takes a closer look at England's historically great opening partnership in ODIs between Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy

Marsh made himself unavailable for the 2021 IPL season - starting Friday, April 9 - due to personal reasons.

Roy, himself, had opted out of the Delhi Capitals' 2020 campaign for personal reasons. He has played a total of eight IPL matches, scoring 179 runs, including a half-century.

Roy scored 144 runs, at a strike rate of 132.11, in England's 3-2 T20 series defeat in India earlier this month.