Jason Roy joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as late IPL replacement for Mitchell Marsh
Jason Roy joins his England ODI opening partner Jonny Bairstow at Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are led by former England coach Trevor Bayliss and captained by Australia's David Warner; Sunrisers won the IPL in 2016
Last Updated: 31/03/21 3:52pm
England opener Jason Roy has joined Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad as a replacement for Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.
Roy had looked set to miss out on the tournament after no bids were made him during the mini-auction held in February, but he now joins his ODI opening partner Jonny Bairstow at Sunrisers, who are led by former England coach Trevor Bayliss.
In a statement released by the IPL on Wednesday, Roy is said to have been acquired by Sunrisers for his base price of 20 million Indian rupees ($273,332).
Marsh made himself unavailable for the 2021 IPL season - starting Friday, April 9 - due to personal reasons.
Roy, himself, had opted out of the Delhi Capitals' 2020 campaign for personal reasons. He has played a total of eight IPL matches, scoring 179 runs, including a half-century.
Roy scored 144 runs, at a strike rate of 132.11, in England's 3-2 T20 series defeat in India earlier this month.