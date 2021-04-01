Finn Allen blasts 71 as New Zealand sweep Bangladesh in T20 series

Finn Allen smashed 71 off 29 balls in New Zealand's third T20I win over Bangladesh in Auckland on Thursday

Finn Allen blasted 71 from 29 balls as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 65 runs in a rain-affected third T20I to sweep the series 3-0.

In a 10-over-a-side contest, the Black Caps amassed a massive 141-4 from their 10 overs after being sent in. Allen, who only two matches ago registered a golden duck on debut, raced to a half century off only 18 balls - the second-fastest by a New Zealander in T20 internationals.

Bangladesh did not seriously challenge their target in reply, ultimately being bowled out for 76 in 9.3 overs. New Zealand leg-spinner Todd Astle, playing only his fourth T20I since 2016 and his first in almost 18 months, took 4-13 from his two overs.

After a delayed start to the game due to bad weather in Auckland, Allen shared in an 85-run opening stand with Martin Guptill (44 off 19) in just 5.4 overs to get the home side off to a flier.

"It was good fun," Allen said. "We wanted to give ourselves a bit of a chance at the start and then take it from there. I just tried to look at it as another game of cricket, stick to my processes and keep watching the ball, trying to hit it hard as I've tried to do all season."

Guptill hit two sixes and a four from the first three balls of the sixth over before falling to Mahedi Hasan. Allen's fifty came in the seventh over, followed swiftly by New Zealand's 100.

There were handy contributions too from Glenn Phillips (14 off 6) and Daryl Mitchell (11 off 6), while Allen finally fell in the final over.

The Tigers' run chase got off to a dreadful start as Tim Southee dismissed Soumya Sarkar (10) and Liton Das (0) with the last two balls of the first over.

Astle then removed Mohammad Naim (19) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (8) in the fourth over and Afif Hossain (8) and Mahedi Hasan (0) in the sixth as the Bangladesh innings fell apart.

Southee missed out on a hat trick but finished with fine figures of 3-15, while speedsters Adam Milne (1-24) and Lockie Ferguson (1-13) each took a wicket. Off-spinner Phillips (1-11) too chipped in as the visitors were bowled out with three balls to spare.

"We're not playing good cricket in batting and fielding," said Bangladesh captain Das. "We bowled well every game. In the sub-continent we are a good team, but on a bouncy wicket we are a little on the back foot."