England's Heather Knight, Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley spearhead Lord’s Taverners charity campaign

England Women's captain Heather Knight has pledged her support to the charity

England internationals Heather Knight and Zak Crawley are among 40 cricketers across 15 counties will be supporting disadvantaged and disabled young people across the UK this summer as part of the Lord's Taverners Runs and Wickets for Change campaign.

When the English season kicks off on April 8 the batters involved will be helping the UK's leading youth cricket and disability sport charity raise money with every run they score, while the bowlers will be replicating this fundraising for wicket taking, where you can donate to their fundraising per wicket taken.

The cricketers listed below will be supporting this style of fundraising, which saw £10,000 raised for the cause in 2020, at a time when the charity's activity has been hampered by Covid-19.

During lockdown the charity has been able to engage with many participants through online activity to support their mental wellbeing. However, this cannot replace the face-to-face weekly sessions through cricket progammes Wicketz, Super 1s and Table Cricket that help young people stay active while fulfilling their potential and building life skills - making the charity's work more vital than ever.

You can sponsor each run scored, or wicket taken, for as little, or as much as you like - and you can cap the maximum amount you'd like to donate, while also choosing whether you donate for a single match, month or year. The players listed below are taking part in this through their county performances unless otherwise stated:

Super 1s is one of a number of schemes run by Lord's Taverners to help disadvantaged and disabled young people

Batters: Zak Crawley*, Heather Knight*, Dom Sibley*, Paul Stirling*, George Munsey*, Tom Westley, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Nick Browne, Sam Northeast, James Fuller, Joe Weatherley, Alex Blake, Heino Kuhn, Joe Denly, Scott Steel, John Simpson, Alex Wakely, Gareth Berg, Peter Trego, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Luke Wright, Ben Cox, Jake Libby, Dawid Malan, Luis Reece, David Lloyd, Kiran Carlson, James Bracey and Miles Hammond

Bowlers: Jamie Porter, Aaron Beard, Gareth Berg, Michael Hogan, Anuj Dal, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Liam Trevaskis, Nathan Sowter, Ben Sanderson, Alex Hartley, Jack Brooks and Joe Leach

Sam Alderson and England Test skipper Joe Root take part in a Super 1s session

All funds raised will go towards the Lord's Taverners charity cricket programmes which support some of the most marginalised and at-risk young people in the UK using sport and recreation to build links between communities and encouraging groups to play sport together. Each player's fundraising will go directly to programmes delivered within their counties.

*These players will be helping raise funds through the runs they score for their respective national teams.

For more information and to donate to your player/s of choice please visit www.bit.ly/lt_RW4C.