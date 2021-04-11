County Championship matches to pause on Saturday for Prince Philip's funeral

Kent and Northamptonshire players stand in silence following the passing of Prince Philip on Friday

County Championship matches will pause for an hour and 20 minutes next Saturday to coincide with the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

Nine matches in the County Championship will be on hold between 2.50pm and 4.10pm as a mark of respect.

The ECB has also asked all recreational cricket clubs across England and Wales to pause play between 3pm and 4pm next Saturday, alongside observing the national one-minute silence at 3pm.

A two-minute silence was held at all nine County Championship matches on Friday after the news of the Duke of Edinburgh's passing at the age of 99.

Players and officials all wore black armbands while flags were at half-mast.