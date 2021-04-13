Ben Stokes: England all-rounder to miss rest of Indian Premier League with suspected broken hand

Ben Stokes will miss the rest of the 2021 Indian Premier League with a suspected broken hand.

The England all-rounder sustained the injury while fielding during Rajasthan Royals' opening match against Punjab Kings on Monday.

Stokes ran from long-on and took a catch in the deep to dismiss Chris Gayle, but the 29-year-old soon headed to the physio in the dugout where he appeared to be in some discomfort.

12:16 Watch the moment Stokes sustained the hand injury in Rajasthan Royals' IPL match against Punjab Kings (at 02:30) Watch the moment Stokes sustained the hand injury in Rajasthan Royals' IPL match against Punjab Kings (at 02:30)

The seriousness of the injury will be determined in the coming days, with the ECB medical team and a UK hand specialist consultant monitoring the situation.

The news comes as a major blow to England ahead of a busy 2021 across all formats. After playing New Zealand, England will host five Tests against India and will then proceed for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes against Australia.

More to follow...

This is a breaking cricket news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.