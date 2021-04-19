AB de Villiers to discuss T20 World Cup comeback for South Africa with Proteas head coach Mark Boucher

AB de Villiers says he is keen on playing for South Africa in the T20 World and will talk with Proteas head coach Mark Boucher

AB de Villiers says he will hold further talks with South Africa head coach Mark Boucher about a possible international comeback at this year’s T20 World Cup in India.

De Villiers scored over 20,000 runs for the Proteas across the Test, ODI and T20I formats between 2004 and his international retirement in 2018.

The 35-year-old - speaking after smashing 76 not out from 34 balls in Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL win over Kolkata Knight Riders - said he could return for the short-form World Cup in October and November.

De Villiers said: "We [himself and Boucher] are lined up to have a chat sometime during the IPL. But, yes, we've been talking about it already. Last year, he asked me if I would be interested. And I said, 'absolutely'.

"Come the end of the IPL, we will have a look at where we are at with regards to my form and my fitness and also the situation with his team.

"He's got to look at his guys who have been performing well over the last while. If there's no space for me, so be it. If I can slot in there, it will be fantastic if all those things fall in place."

De Villiers has struck 68 half-centuries and four hundreds across his 328 T20 games for clubs and country, amassing 9,236 runs at a strike rate of 150.61 and an average of 37.69.

The batsman's 34-ball innings against Kolkata on Sunday - which helped RCB to a third straight victory to start the tournament - saw him strike nine fours and three sixes and score at a strike rate above 223.