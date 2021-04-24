Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne hits 234no vs Bangladesh, shares record stand with Dhananjaya de Silva

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne has scored the first double century of his Test career

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne completed a maiden Test double ton and shared a record partnership with fellow centurion Dhananjaya de Silva as the hosts progressed to 512-3 against Bangladesh on a wicketless day four of a first Test which seems set to end in a draw.

Karunaratne (234no) turned his 11th Test century into a first double, reaching 200 from 387 balls during an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 322 with Dhananjaya (154no), a record for any wicket in a Test match in Kandy.

The partnership has surpassed the 258 Australia's Shaun Marsh and Michael Hussey put on against Sri Lanka in September 2011.

Dhanajaya de Silva (front) and Karunaratne (back) have shared an unbroken 322-run stand for Sri Lanka's fourth wicket in Kandy

Sri Lanka, who began the day on 229-3, added 283 runs across Saturday's play, which was interrupted by bad light.

The hosts now trail Bangladesh by just 29 runs, with the visitors having made 541-7 declared in their first innings after electing to bat.

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque (127) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (163) scored tons, while Tamim Iqbal (90), Mushfiqur Rahim (68no) and Liton Das (50) added half-centuries.

Three of the six highest partnerships in Kandy Tests have come in this game, with Shanto putting on 242 with Mominul and 144 with Tamim for Bangladesh, before Karunaratne and Dhananjaya went huge for Sri Lanka.

Over 1,000 runs have been scored in the match for the lost of just 10 wickets.

The two-match Test series concludes at the same venue from Thursday.