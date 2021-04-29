County Championship: Mark Wood shines on Durham return, Sir Alastair Cook hits ton for Essex

Mark Wood took three wickets on his return to the Durham XI against Warwickshire

Mark Wood and Ben Raine provided Durham with the perfect start to their LV= Insurance County Championship clash against Warwickshire at Emirates Riverside, bowling out the visitors for 87.

Raine was outstanding, claiming figures of 5-9, while Wood provided support with his pace with 3-28. Warwickshire were rocked by the home side and were at one stage 30-8.

The tail wagged courtesy of Craig Miles and Liam Norwell, but the visitors produced their lowest total since 2015.

Durham poured on the agony for the Midlands outfit surpassing their first-innings score without loss, ending day one with a lead of one.

BACK WITH A BANG! 💥



Mark Wood has taken three wickets on his return to the Durham side. Warwickshire have 'recovered' to 52-8!



Meanwhile, Surrey have bowled Hampshire out for 92 with Jordan Clark taking 6-21.



Follow all the latest @CountyChamp scores 👇 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) April 29, 2021

Sir Alastair Cook scored his first hundred of 2021 to put Essex in the ascendancy on day one against Worcestershire at New Road.

A cold day, a slow pitch and no spectators could not be a starker contrast to when Cook signed off from his international career at a packed Kia Oval with a 33rd Test hundred for England against India three years ago.

But Cook's drive and determination is still at a remarkably high level for someone who has achieved so much in nearly two decades for club and country and the 36-year-old went on to make 115 as Essex closed on 266-2 from 96 overs.

First-class century number 68 for Sir Alastair Cook 🍷



A vintage knock from the @EssexCricket opener!#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/98wwuhgar5 — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 29, 2021

Jordan Clark claimed a career-best 6-21 as Surrey brushed aside Group Two leaders Hampshire for 92 at the Kia Oval and then scored 131-1 in reply.

Both Rory Burns and Hashim Amla batted masterfully on a green-tinged pitch as Surrey took complete control of the match after only one day.

That was after Clark, consistently finding movement away from the right-handers, wrecked Hampshire's in-form batting line-up in cold, overcast conditions. Kemar Roach and Rikki Clarke each chipped in with two wickets, with keeper Ben Foakes finishing with five catches and Clarke three.

Ben Slater celebrated back-to-back centuries before Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire collapsed spectacularly as 18 wickets fell on the opening day at Derby. Derbyshire vs Notts scorecard

The former Derbyshire opener scored 107 off 191 balls, sharing a third-wicket stand of 163 with Joe Clarke who made 66 but the innings imploded with eight wickets falling for 62 runs as Fynn Hudson-Prentice claimed career-best figures of 4-36 and Ben Aitchison took 3-27 to bowl Notts out for 256.

Stuart Broad responded by taking 2-22 before Luke Fletcher, 3-23, and Dane Paterson, 2-28, left Derbyshire reeling on 86-8 at the close.

Marnus Labuschagne suffered a freak injury scare falling over some steps on what was otherwise a good day for Glamorgan in their clash with Kent. Glamorgan vs Kent scorecard

Australian superstar Labuschagne was back in the Glamorgan side after only arriving in Cardiff on Monday, but he suffered a hand problem when he fell entering the field before play started.

The third best Test batsman in the world missed part of the afternoon session while his hand was assessed. He did return to the field as Kent were bowled out for just 138.

David Lloyd claimed 4-11 and Timm Van Der Gugten 4-41. Glamorgan ended day one 109-2 in response, trailing by only 29 runs. Labuschagne was dismissed for just 11.

Ben Sanderson bowled in-form Adam Lyth with the first ball of the match and Wayne Parnell claimed five wickets as Northamptonshire dominated the opening day against Yorkshire at Emerald Headingley. Yorkshire vs Northants scorecard

🏏 COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP 🏏



The latest round of @CountyChamp games is underway!



There have been a few early wickets - including Adam Lyth falling first ball for Yorkshire against Northants!



Follow all the latest scores 👇 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) April 29, 2021

Lyth was the leading English run-scorer in the County Championship heading into the fourth round, with his 488-run haul sparking some discussion over a Test recall following six years away.

But the left-hander was bowled off his pad as he shouldered arms at seamer Sanderson, whose two wickets backed up superb South African Parnell in Yorkshire's 206 all out. Northants were 36-0 at the close.

Sam Evans' third first-class century helped Leicestershire dominate the opening day against Gloucestershire at Bristol as they made 264-4 having been sent in. Gloucs vs Leics scorecard

Evans, 23, followed up his 138 at The Oval in round two with 102 here.

He and Lewis Hill, with 77 not out, steered Leicestershire from 129-3 into a strong position as Gloucestershire were left to rue their decision at the toss.

Nick Gubbins and Robbie White led a solid Middlesex batting display on the opening day of their match with Somerset at Taunton. Somerset vs Middlesex scorecard

After losing the toss, the visitors progressed to 308-6 by the close at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Gubbins contributing 75, White 70 not out and Max Holden 49.

Craig Overton was the pick of the Somerset attack, bowling with little luck for figures of 2-54 from 23 overs.

Sussex opener Tom Haines continued his strong start to the season and shared a stand of 133 with Stiaan van Zyl before Lancashire hit back on the first day at Hove. Sussex vs Lancs scorecard

Tom Haines continued his fine start to the season for Sussex against Lancashire

Haines, 22, took his aggregate for the season to 455 from seven innings with 58, his third half-century to follow his 155 in these teams' previous meeting, and Van Zyl hit 79 as Sussex reached 318-7 at stumps.