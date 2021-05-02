Yorkshire edge Northamptonshire by one run in County Championship; Lancashire, Somerset also win

Yorkshire's David Willey picked up three wickets in their thrilling one-run victory over his former county Northamptonshire

Captain Steve Patterson took the winning wicket as Yorkshire secured a remarkable one-run win over Northamptonshire in a nail-biting County Championship climax at Headingley.

Former Northants seamer David Willey had earlier taken 3-39 to leave the visitors on 206-9 chasing 220, but the White Rose were held up by South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell. Yorkshire vs Northants scorecard

Parnell stood out in an absorbing contest littered with batting, bowling and fielding frailties, having crafted 33 to take his side agonisingly close to victory with support from Gareth Berg (16) and Simon Kerrigan (12).

Wayne Parnell hit 33 to take Northamptonshire agonisingly close to their 220 target

But Parnell was the last man to go, caught behind off the seam of Patterson (2-53) to thwart Northants at 218 all out.

That clinched a third consecutive Group Three victory for the home side - only the second time in their history they have triumphed by one run in a County Championship match.

Keaton Jennings struck an undefeated 91 as Lancashire chased down a tricky target of 253 to beat Sussex by five wickets and record their third straight County Championship victory. Sussex vs Lancs scorecard

The former England opener occupied the crease for almost four and a half hours, sharing a vital partnership of 71 with Josh Bohannon (46) before guiding the Red Rose over the line at 255-5.

Keaton Jennings hit an unbeaten 91 as Lancashire beat Sussex by five wickets, their third straight County Championship win of the season

Resuming on 124-2, Lancashire initially made slow progress as spinner Jack Carson (3-45) applied the pressure, having nightwatchman Saqib Mahmood (7) stumped and then adding the wicket of Liam Livingstone (3) soon afterwards.

But Bohannon quickly settled into his rhythm, hitting a series of boundaries and dominating the fifth-wicket stand of 71 that tilted the match decisively in the visitors' favour.

He missed out on his half-century, falling to Henry Crocombe just before lunch but Steven Croft (16no) helped Jennings to see Lancashire home, hooking Stuart Meaker for four to clinch the win that keeps them top of Group Three.

Josh Bohannon's knock of 46 helped to steer Lancashire to their target of 253 at Hove

Lewis Goldsworthy completed a memorable first-class debut by sharing an unbroken stand of 86 with Steven Davies to steer Somerset to a four-wicket victory over Middlesex at Taunton. Somerset vs Middlesex scorecard

The 20-year-old Cornishman (41no) was joined by Davies (44no) with their side in trouble at 123-6, chasing 207, after Tim Murtagh (4-53) had raised Middlesex's hopes with two early wickets.

Steven Davies top-scored with an unbeaten 44 as Somerset completed their second four-wicket win against Middlesex this season

Those included the scalp of Somerset skipper Tom Abell, who was leg before playing across the line for 49.

But the seventh-wicket pair displayed patience and application as they ground down the visitors' attack, with Goldsworthy slamming Luke Hollman's full toss to the cover boundary for the winning runs.

A full county round-up will follow at close of play.