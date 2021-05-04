County Championship stats: Nottinghamshire end winless run; Darren Stevens five-for on 45th birthday

Darren Stevens claimed a 30th five-wicket haul in first class cricket on his 45th birthday

Sky Cricket’s Benedict Bermange has poured over the opening round of LV= Insurance County Championship matches, bringing you some top stats on long innings, quick-fire centuries and another winless first-class outing for Nottinghamshire…

At last, Nottinghamshire fans have something to cheer. Their victory over Derbyshire was their first in the County Championship since June 2018 - 1,043 days earlier.

Darren Stevens was at it again for Kent. He marked his 45th birthday by taking five wickets in Glamorgan's first innings of 197, the oldest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the County Championship since Eddie Hemmings in 1994 - and the oldest seamer since Ken Higgs for Leicestershire against Yorkshire in 1986.

Kent's second innings total of 74 is their third-lowest total ever against Glamorgan:

Kent's lowest totals against Glamorgan Score Venue Season 49 Swansea 1949 66 Cardiff 1967 74 Cardiff 2021 91 Cardiff 1953 93 Gillingham 1967

Glamorgan knocked off the runs required to win in their second innings without losing a wicket, with David Lloyd scoring all 19 of them. In Championship history, only six players have scored more runs when scoring all of their team's runs.

Durham's victory by an innings and 127 runs over Warwickshire at Emirates Riverside was their largest against Warwickshire, and equalled their fourth-largest winning margin of all time:

Durham's largest victory margins (runs) Winning margin Against Season Innings and 219 runs Northants 2014 Innings and 216 runs Leicestershire 2005 Innings and 144 runs Surrey 2013 Innings and 127 runs Gloucestershire 1999 Innings and 127 runs Warwickshire 2021

Warwickshire's first innings of 87 marked the first time they had ever been dismissed for less than a hundred against Durham. It was also somewhat of a recovery, as they were 30-8 at one stage! That was their lowest total at the fall of their eighth wicket since they were 28-8 against Yorkshire at Edgbaston in 1963.

Alex Lees shared in a 208-run opening partnership with Will Young - a new Durham record versus Warwickshire

The partnership of 208 between Alex Lees and Will Young set a new record for Durham's first wicket against Warwickshire, surpassing the 202 added by Graeme Fowler and Wayne Larkins at Darlington back in 1993.

Gloucestershire defeated Leicestershire at Bristol despite trailing by 146 runs on first innings. That was the eighth-highest first innings deficit they have managed to turn into a victory, and the largest in the Championship since defeating Somerset by eight runs, after trailing by 254, at Taunton in 1976. It was also Gloucestershire's second-highest successful chase ever in the County Championship:

Gloucestershire's highest successful run-chases Score Against Season 392-4 Yorkshire 1948 348-6 Leicestershire 2021 346-6 Sussex 1992 333-6 Warwickshire 1987 333-8 Hampshire 1998

Surrey's victory by an innings and 289 runs over Hampshire at The Kia Oval was their largest in the competition since defeating Gloucestershire by an innings and 297 runs in 2006. It was Hampshire's fifth-highest defeat in their history in the tournament, and their heaviest for more than a century:

Hampshire's heaviest County Championship defeats Margin of defeat Against Season Innings and 468 runs Surrey 1909 Innings and 455 runs Lancashire 1911 Innings and 303 runs Surrey 1897 Innings and 296 runs Warwickshire 1911 Innings and 289 runs Surrey 2021

Kemar Roach was the first Surrey bowler to take at least eight wickets in an innings against Hampshire since Tony Lock took 8-26 at Bournemouth in 1953.

At the other end of the spectrum, Yorkshire beat Northamptonshire by just one run in their meeting at Headingley, the first such victory in the County Championship since Middlesex defeated Leicestershire by the same score in 1995. It was just Yorkshire's second-such victory in their Championship history, after victory over Middlesex in 1976.

