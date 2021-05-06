Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones to have knee surgery after injury in practice
Bowler sustained a cartilage tear during training ahead of Middlesex's home LV= Insurance County Championship match against Gloucestershire - a game that is live on Sky Sports Cricket; Roland-Jones is expected to undergo surgery on Thursday
Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.
The 33-year-old, who has played four Tests and one one-day international for England, will undergo keyhole surgery on Thursday after twisting his right knee in practice.
Roland-Jones sustained a cartilage tear ahead of his side's LV= Insurance County Championship match against Gloucestershire - a match that is live on Sky Sports Cricket. SCORECARD
Head coach Stuart Law told Middlesex's official website: "This is horrible news for Toby. He is having no luck with injury at all.
"It is really unfortunate to lose a player of Toby's ability and presence both on and off the field.
"We hope the post-surgery news is positive but his absence does create opportunities for other players to shine. We all wish him a speedy recovery."
