Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones to have knee surgery after injury in practice

Bowler sustained a cartilage tear during training ahead of Middlesex's home LV= Insurance County Championship match against Gloucestershire - a game that is live on Sky Sports Cricket; Roland-Jones is expected to undergo surgery on Thursday

Last Updated: 06/05/21 12:12pm

Middlesex's Toby Roland-Jones has taken 13 wickets at 18.23 apiece in his three County Championship matches so far this season
Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The 33-year-old, who has played four Tests and one one-day international for England, will undergo keyhole surgery on Thursday after twisting his right knee in practice.

Roland-Jones sustained a cartilage tear ahead of his side's LV= Insurance County Championship match against Gloucestershire - a match that is live on Sky Sports Cricket. SCORECARD

Head coach Stuart Law told Middlesex's official website: "This is horrible news for Toby. He is having no luck with injury at all.

"It is really unfortunate to lose a player of Toby's ability and presence both on and off the field.

"We hope the post-surgery news is positive but his absence does create opportunities for other players to shine. We all wish him a speedy recovery."

