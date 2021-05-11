County Championship: Glamorgan vs Yorkshire to be shown live on Sky Sports

England Test captain Joe Root will be in action for Yorkshire against Glamorgan

Sky Sports will broadcast a second County Championship match in as many weeks as we bring you live coverage of Glamorgan's Group 3 game with Yorkshire from Thursday.

Yorkshire currently sit second in the table, with three wins from their opening five games, while Glamorgan are fourth, with one win and two draws to their name.

The match provides the opportunity to see England Test captain Joe Root in action ahead of the start of their two-match series against New Zealand on June 2. Adding to the intrigue will be his personal battles with brother Billy Root and Ashes adversary Marnus Labuschagne, who will both feature for Glamorgan.

There's further England interest in the form of Yorkshire off-spinner Dom Bess and former Test batsman Adam Lyth, who has impressed so far this summer with two hundreds and three fifties from his nine innings - averaging 67.25.

Bumble makes his return to the commentary box for the first time this summer, and he will be joined by Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Rob Key, Ian Ward, Izzy Westbury and former Glamorgan player and coach Robert Croft over the course of the four days.

Sky Sports will broadcast two further County Championship matchups in the coming weeks, leading up to England's first Test of the summer. London rivals Surrey and Middlesex clash next Thursday (May 20), while we will also have live coverage of 'The Roses' clash between Lancashire and Yorkshire (Thursday, May 27).

Watch the LV_ County Championship Group 3 match between Glamorgan and Yorkshire live on Sky Sports Cricket; coverage starts at 10.50am on Thursday