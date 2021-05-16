India Women's Shafali Verma set for Test and ODI debuts against England Women this summer
Shafali Verma is the top-ranked batter in women's T20 international cricket but is yet to play a Test or ODI for her country; India play England in a Test match in June followed by three one-day internationals and as many T20 internationals
Last Updated: 16/05/21 10:27am
Shafali Verma, the top-ranked batter in women's T20 internationals, is in line for her Test and ODI debuts after being named in India's squad in all three formats for this summer's tour of England.
Verma - who has struck three fifties in 22 T20 internationals, with a top-score of 73 - is included in India's Test and ODI parties for the first time.
Uncapped wicketkeeper Indrani Roy, 23, has also been included in India's Test, ODI and T20 squads, while off-spinner Sneh Rana, who has not played for her country since 2016, has been recalled.
India will play their first Test since 2014 when they face England at Bristol between June 16 and June 19, with that game followed by three one-day internationals and as many T20s.
India Test and ODI squad: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Indrani Roy (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav
India T20 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) Smriti Mandhan, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Indrani Roy (wk), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur
INDIA WOMEN'S TOUR OF ENGLAND
June 16-19: Test match (Bristol)
June 27: 1st ODI (Bristol)
June 30: 2nd ODI (Taunton)
July 3: 3rd ODI (Worcester)
July 9: 1st IT20 (Northampton)
July 11: 2nd IT20 (Hove)
July 15: 3rd IT20 (Chelmsford)