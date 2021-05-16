India Women's Shafali Verma set for Test and ODI debuts against England Women this summer

Teenage batter Shafali Verma has been named in India Women's squad for all three formats for this summer's tour of England

Shafali Verma, the top-ranked batter in women's T20 internationals, is in line for her Test and ODI debuts after being named in India's squad in all three formats for this summer's tour of England.

Verma - who has struck three fifties in 22 T20 internationals, with a top-score of 73 - is included in India's Test and ODI parties for the first time.

Uncapped wicketkeeper Indrani Roy, 23, has also been included in India's Test, ODI and T20 squads, while off-spinner Sneh Rana, who has not played for her country since 2016, has been recalled.

India will play their first Test since 2014 when they face England at Bristol between June 16 and June 19, with that game followed by three one-day internationals and as many T20s.

India Test and ODI squad: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Indrani Roy (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav

India T20 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) Smriti Mandhan, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Indrani Roy (wk), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur

