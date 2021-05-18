Stuart Broad says former England selector Ed Smith 'probably didn't rate me as much as other players"

England fast bowler Stuart Broad feels former national selector Ed Smith "probably didn't rate me as much as other players".

Broad - England's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, behind only James Anderson - was left out of the opening Test against West Indies last summer, a decision he revealed at the time left him "frustrated, angry and gutted".

The 34-year-old was also omitted from the opening game of the Test series in the West Indies in 2019 during Smith's tenure as national selector, which ended last month when his role was abolished as part of an England and Wales Cricket Board restructure.

Broad - who is preparing for England's two-Test series at home to New Zealand in June - said communication could have been better during Smith's time at the ECB.

"A lot of people have bosses who don't rate them as much as other people and I think he was mine.

"He probably didn't rate me as much as other players. That's fine, but I kept finding a way to prove some selection decisions wrong.

"I really disagreed with getting left out in Barbados, where it's one of the best places to bowl as a tall fast bowler, and there are a few occasions where I have felt a bit disgruntled and didn't have the clarity of communication that I would like.

"I am very open to being told things: have a discussion face to face and then have a beer and move on, that's how I like to do things. Maybe Ed and I didn't have that sort of relationship.

"From my point of view, we struggled a bit on the communication side and probably saw the game of cricket slightly differently.

"He did a lot for bringing through some young cricketers and giving them exposure into the international scene but maybe he didn't rate me overly highly."

Broad's response to being dropped against West Indies last summer was to then claim 29 wickets in five Tests, including his 500th in the format, at an average of 13.41 en route to being named Test Player of the Summer.

The bowler - speaking at the launch of Lifebuoy's partnership with the Chance to Shine charity - feels he and Anderson remain in England's best bowling attack at home and wants to play all seven Tests against New Zealand and India.

However, says he will understand if head coach Chris Silverwood - now in sole charge of picking players following Smith's departure - wants to give younger players a try at some point.

Silverwood is set to name uncapped Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson and Somerset paceman Craig Overton, who has played just four Tests, in his squad for the New Zealand series with Jofra Archer (elbow) injured.

"My aim this summer is to be fit, available and fresh for all seven Test matches," added Broad.

"But if Spoons (Silverwood) decides he needs to get experience into some players, if he wants to have a look at a different line-up and it's explained in a good way... I still want to be around to help and guide bowlers through the Test match.

"But Test caps aren't there to be given out free and cheap. We work very hard for the opportunity to play Test cricket and you have to earn your stripes.

"I don't think many could argue against Jimmy and I being in the best bowling attack in England, but if you need to get experience and overs into bowlers that is what it is."

