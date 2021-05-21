Ireland and former England seamer Boyd Rankin announces retirement
Towering seamer turned out for England in 2014 after playing 37 ODIs and 15 T20Is for Ireland - then returned to play for Ireland and took the nation's first wicket in Test cricket; Rankin also calls time on inter-provincial cricket
Last Updated: 21/05/21 4:39pm
Ireland and former England bowler Boyd Rankin has announced his retirement at the age of 36 after an 18-year career.
The 6ft 8in paceman - who counts Warwickshire, Derbyshire and Essex among his former clubs - bagged 161 international wickets across the three formats.
Rankin stepped away from Ireland duty in 2012 and went on to play seven ODIs, two T20Is and a solitary Test for England - against Australia in Sydney in 2014.
Little more than two years later he was back in green and went on to play twice in Test cricket following their admission to the format.
"To retire from international cricket is a tough call, but I feel now is the right time to step away. I have put my heart and soul into playing cricket professionally since 2003 and have loved every minute of it," he said.
@boydrankin has announced his retirement from international and inter-provincial cricket after today's match.— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) May 21, 2021
➡️ Read Boyd’s thoughts here: https://t.co/ZDLBtyTfwR#ThankYouBoyd ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/fEYzOkSCS8
"I never dreamt I would play for Ireland as much as I did and to travel the world playing in numerous World Cups and to pull on the Irish jersey is something I will never forget.
"To have also a long career in county cricket, especially during my 11-year stint with Warwickshire where we won the County Championship, 50-over competition twice and the T20 Blast in 2014 was very special and something I am very grateful for.
"I always strived to be the best player I could be and to play at the highest level possible, so to make my Test debut for England during a time when Ireland wasn't a Test-playing nation was a very proud moment.
"I will miss all the guys I played alongside the most and enjoying the wins we had along the way."
Ireland's head coach Graham Ford added his own tribute.
"Unfortunately Father Time catches up with all cricketers. Sadly it is now Boyd's time, but he can be so proud of his brilliant career," he said.
"During my involvement with Cricket Ireland, he has been an ultimate professional, shown great courage while bowling through body niggles and put in many high impact performances."
