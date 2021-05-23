Nottinghamshire's Luke Fletcher takes 10-wicket match haul in innings victory over Worcestershire

Luke Fletcher starred with match figures of 10-57 as Nottinghamshire beat Worcestershire by an innings and 170 runs

Luke Fletcher returned career-best figures for the second consecutive match as Nottinghamshire crushed winless Worcestershire by an innings and 170 runs.

The 32-year-old paceman took 7-37 as Worcestershire were skittled for 80 in their first innings, ending with 10 wickets in the match - another career first - as the visitors crumbled to 150 all out following on

Only Jake Libby and Brett D'Oliveira offered anything close to meaningful resistance, with Libby making 64 to go past 600 runs for the season - only Durham's David Bedingham has more.

But after the former Notts batsman was dismissed by Stuart Broad, the last seven Worcestershire wickets fell for 47, with South African seamer Dane Paterson taking 4-49, his best figures for the county so far.

Nottinghamshire ended a barren run of almost three years without a County Championship victory when they beat neighbours Derbyshire three weeks ago - but they have now won three in a row and go top of Group 1.

Nick Gubbins hit a brilliant 124 from 145 balls but Middlesex were cruelly denied by the weather after looking on course for a dramatic last day victory against London rivals Surrey at The Kia Oval.

In the end Middlesex could only reach 250-6, just 40 short of their target when time ran out, with Kemar Roach finishing with 5-86 as four wickets tumbled in a desperate late bid to score what became 74 from eight overs - rather than 13 - following a 20-minute rain delay.

Nick Gubbins' knock of 124 almost set up an unlikely Middlesex victory against Surrey before honours finished even at The Kia Oval

Middlesex had been sitting pretty on 216-2, after being set 290 from an initial 71 overs when Surrey declared their second innings on 259-2, with Rory Burns scoring 104 not out and Ollie Pope a cameo unbeaten 37 from 20 balls.

Gubbins and skipper Peter Handscomb (70) had met the challenge in a cool and controlled partnership of 172 that featured some high-class batting from both players.

On the resumption, Handscomb was almost immediately caught on the cover ropes and, although Gubbins swung Roach for a defiant six, the visitors' hopes ended when the left-hander hit the West Indies paceman to deep extra cover.

Craig Overton celebrated his recall to the England squad with a four-wicket haul before Somerset had to settle for a draw against Group 2 front-runners Gloucestershire at Bristol. Gloucs vs Somerset scorecard

Somerset seamer Craig Overton finished with figures of 4-16 in their game against Gloucestershire

Only 5.2 overs were bowled on the final day - but that was long enough for Overton (4-16) to pick up three Gloucestershire wickets, removing nightwatchman Tom Smith, Tom Lace and Ian Cockbain in quick succession.

Josh Davey (2-11) also picked up a wicket, having Kraigg Brathwaite caught in the slips for 15 as the home side crumbled to 27-6, replying to Somerset's total of 300-8 declared before rain prevented further play.

That clutch of wickets enabled Somerset to collect another two bonus points and close the gap on their opponents to just one, although Gloucestershire have a game in hand.

Derbyshire seamer Ben Aitchison finished with career-best figures of 6-28 before his side's rain-affected game against Durham drifted to a draw. Derbys vs Durham scorecard

The 21-year-old's efforts with the ball reduced Durham to 57-5, replying to their hosts' total of 258, to raise hopes of a Derbyshire victory before Ned Eckersley doused those with his innings of 82.

Eckersley, who passed 7,000 first-class runs in the course of his innings, shared a sixth-wicket stand of 60 with Cameron Bancroft (39) before Aitchison pinned him leg before to complete the first five-wicket return of his career.

Mark Wood became Aitchison's sixth victim, but Durham scrambled to 208 all out and what could prove to be a valuable batting point before Matt Critchley (3-54) ended the innings for 208 and hands were shaken on a share of the spoils.

Danny Briggs and Will Rhodes took the sting out of the final day at Chelmsford as Essex drew with Warwickshire. Essex vs Warks scorecard

Trailing by 51 overnight, nightwatchman Briggs and captain Rhodes cancelled out the Bears' first-innings deficit inside 14 overs to all but kill off the home side's hopes of stealing a win.

Ned Eckersley top-scored for Durham with 82 in their drawn game against Derbyshire

Briggs eventually departed for 31, when a leading edge off Sam Cook looped to extra cover, but Warwickshire reached 66-1 before rain either side of lunch saw fists bumped on a draw.

Lancashire opener Alex Davies notched a fourth half-century of the season before torrential rain condemned their Group 3 clash with Northamptonshire to an inevitable draw at Wantage Road. Northants vs Lancs scorecard

Only 38 balls were possible following a delayed start, but Lancashire's diminutive opener made the most of a small window in the weather to reach his landmark with a gorgeous cover drive for four, his sixth boundary in a 105-ball stay.

Just three deliveries later the heavens opened, driving the players from the field with the Red Rose 88-1 and Davies unbeaten on 51.

Lancashire's Alex Davies completed his fourth half-century of the season before their match against Northamptonshire was abandoned

The eight points they gained for the draw were sufficient to put Lancashire top of the table, leapfrogging rivals Yorkshire ahead of their Roses encounter.

Rain thwarted Kent and Glamorgan's attempts of forcing a positive result on day four at Canterbury, with a draw ensuring the hosts are now winless from seven games this season. Kent vs Glamorgan scorecard

Glamorgan were 23-1 from seven overs in their second innings when play was abandoned, having been set 304 to win from a minimum of 84 overs after a couple of sporting declarations.

The visitors earlier declared their first innings on its overnight 64-3, before Kent, who prop up Group 3, called time on their second innings at 60-1.

