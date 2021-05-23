Mehidy Hasan spins Bangladesh to victory over Sri Lanka in first ODI; Wanindu Hasaranga fifty in vain

Mehidy Hasan shredded Sri Lanka's top order as Bangladesh won the first ODI by 33 runs

Mehidy Hasan claimed 4-30 before Bangladesh saw off a spirited innings from Wanindu Hasaranga to beat Sri Lanka by 33 runs in the first one-day international in Dhaka.

Spinner Mehidy dismissed four of Sri Lanka's top six as the tourists tumbled to 102-6 in the 28th over having been set 258 to move 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Hasaranga caused some jitters in the Bangladesh camp when he smashed 74 from 60 balls - including fixe sixes and three fours - to take his team to 211-7 in the 44th over.

However, Hasaranga and Isuru Udana (21) - whom had shared a 62-run stand for the eighth wicket - were then dismissed from successive deliveries and Sri Lanka were eventually bowled out for 224 in 48.1 overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga hit 74 for Sri Lanka but his efforts came in a losing cause

Mushfiqur Rahim (84) had top-scored in Bangladesh's total of 257-6, while Tamim Iqbal (52) and Mahmudullah (54) also carded half-centuries.

Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah posted a century stand for the fifth wicket after the Tigers had been reduced to 99-4 following two wickets in as many balls from Dhananjaya de Silva - Tamim and Mohammad Ali (0) the men out.

Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored for Bangladesh with 84

Dhananjaya de Silva's wickets included Tamim Iqbal (52) and Mahmudullah (54)

Dhananjaya failed with the bat, though, bowled by Mehidy for nine.

Mehidy also removed Danushka Gunathilaka (21), Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera (30) and Ashen Bandara (3) during his 10 overs of off-spin.

Sri Lanka appeared to have little chance of victory when Mehidy bowled Bandara to leave them six down, only for Hasaranga to get the tourists back in the game.

Hasaranga's exploits ultimately came in vain, though, meaning Bangladesh can wrap up a series victory by winning the second game, also in Dhaka, on Tuesday.