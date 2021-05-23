Ireland Women vs Scotland Women T20 international series amended after rain wipes out game one

Ireland Women have not played international cricket since September 2019

Ireland Women and Scotland Women's T20 international series has been altered after rain wiped out the first game in Belfast on Sunday.

The four-match series will now begin on Monday with one game a day through to Thursday as Ireland Women return to international cricket for the first time since 2019.

Monday and Thursday's games will start at 11am, with Tuesday and Wednesday's fixtures starting at 1pm.

Ireland coach Ed Joyce - who was appointed almost two years ago but is yet to take charge of his side in a game - said when the series was initially announced: "The Scots will be a good challenge.

"ICC ranking points will also be on the line, so we're very much gearing up for a competitive series.

"It will also be fantastic to see the Ireland Women's international team play at Stormont for the first time since 1997.

"The players' application and attitude over the last frustrating 18-20 months has been amazing, so this series is a welcome relief to the group."