India and New Zealand to share World Test Championship trophy if June's final is drawn or tied

New Zealand and India will meet in the World Test Championship final at The Ageas Bowl from June 2

India and New Zealand will be crowned joint winners of the inaugural World Test Championship final at The Ageas Bowl if the game is drawn or tied.

The International Cricket Council revealed the news as part of its announcement on playing conditions for the match, which will be staged at The Ages Bowl in Southampton from May 18 to 22.

A reserve day on June 23 is factored into the plans but will only come into play if time lost during the five regular days is not made up on those days.

The ICC statement read: "The reserve day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day.

"There will be no additional day's play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

Kane Williamson's New Zealand side will face England in two Tests before they play India

"In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used.

"The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day."

The ICC also announced that Grade 1 Dukes balls will be used for the game.

Other regulations include automatic reviewing by the third umpire of any call of 'short run' by the on-field umpire, while the fielding captain or batsman may confirm with the umpire whether a genuine attempt to play the ball has been made prior to beginning a player review for lbw.

LBW reviews have also had their height margin lifted to the top of the stumps.

