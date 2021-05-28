Naseem Shah to re-join Pakistan Super League bubble after initially being expelled from tournament
Franchise owners allow fast bowler Naseem Shah to re-enter Pakistan Super League bubble; teenager was initially expelled from the tournament after a Covid breach; PSL to resume in Abu Dhabi in early June
Last Updated: 28/05/21 10:50am
Pakistan bowler Naseem Shah has been allowed to enter the Pakistan Super League bubble - days after he was removed from the tournament for breaching Covid regulations.
Teenager Naseem - who plays for Quetta Gladiators - was expelled on Monday after arriving at the team hotel in Lahore with an outdated negative test for COVID-19.
The Pakistan Cricket Board's protocols required all players traveling to Abu Dhabi for the remainder of the tournament to present a negative test taken not more than 48 hours prior to arrival at the team hotel but Naseem presented a report from a test that was conducted on May 18.
However, after a meeting with franchise owners, the PCB has allowed the 18-year-old to return after returning another negative test COVID-19.
He will then have to clear two more COVID-19 tests before boarding the last charter flight to Abu Dhabi for the tournament.
The six-team tournament was stopped after 14 games in March after seven people, including six players, tested positive for COVID-19.