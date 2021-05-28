Naseem Shah to re-join Pakistan Super League bubble after initially being expelled from tournament

Naseem Shah has been allowed to rejoin the Pakistan Super League bubble

Pakistan bowler Naseem Shah has been allowed to enter the Pakistan Super League bubble - days after he was removed from the tournament for breaching Covid regulations.

Teenager Naseem - who plays for Quetta Gladiators - was expelled on Monday after arriving at the team hotel in Lahore with an outdated negative test for COVID-19.

The Pakistan Cricket Board's protocols required all players traveling to Abu Dhabi for the remainder of the tournament to present a negative test taken not more than 48 hours prior to arrival at the team hotel but Naseem presented a report from a test that was conducted on May 18.

However, after a meeting with franchise owners, the PCB has allowed the 18-year-old to return after returning another negative test COVID-19.

He will then have to clear two more COVID-19 tests before boarding the last charter flight to Abu Dhabi for the tournament.

The six-team tournament was stopped after 14 games in March after seven people, including six players, tested positive for COVID-19.