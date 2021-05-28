County Championship: Keaton Jennings hundred earns Lancashire healthy lead over Yorkshire in Roses clash

Lancashire opener Keaton Jennings registered three figures to help his side build a sizeable advantage in the Roses match against Yorkshire (PA Images)

Keaton Jennings struck his first century since 2018 to keep Lancashire firmly in control as they amassed a lead of 191 in the Roses match against Yorkshire.

Jennings top-scored with 114 at Old Trafford, sharing a second-wicket partnership of 175 with Luke Wells (60), who registered his best score since joining the Red Rose from Sussex to help the home side reach 350-6 at stumps. Lancs vs Yorks scorecard

Although Jennings and Wells batted well into the afternoon session, Yorkshire made the most of the second new ball, with Ben Coad achieving the breakthrough as he moved one away to have the centurion caught at first slip.

CENTURY! @JetJennings has reached his fourth century for Lancashire by driving Thompson for four! His 100 off 253 balls inc 10 fours! A standing ovation - how we've missed those! #LANvYOR pic.twitter.com/YTV0IjHw2z — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) May 28, 2021

Five balls later Jordan Thompson (3-64) dismissed Wells (60) in the same fashion and the Red Rose appeared to be wilting slightly at 252-4 when Liam Livingstone departed soon afterwards.

But Josh Bohannon (47 not out) and Dane Vilas (35) regained the initiative, putting Lancashire in a strong position to extend the lead over their opponents at the top of Group 3.

Veteran Gareth Berg made crucial contributions with both bat and ball at Hove to leave Northamptonshire well-placed for a second victory against Sussex this season. Sussex vs Northants scorecard

The 40-year-old made an unbeaten 43 while last man Ben Sanderson made 20 in their stand of 51 before he was bowled by George Garton (4-69) to lift the visitors to 256, an advantage of 81.

Sussex all but cleared their arrears for the loss of one wicket, with opener Tom Haines hitting an unbeaten 64.

But left-arm spinner Simon Kerrigan took two wickets in successive overs and Berg removed Tom Clark as Sussex closed on 142-4, leading by 61.

Group 2 leaders Gloucestershire face a battle to maintain their unbeaten record after Surrey posted a commanding first-innings total of 473 at The Oval. Surrey vs Gloucs scorecard

Hashim Amla advanced to 173 for the home side, sharing partnerships of 61 with Sean Abbott (40) and 82 with Rikki Clarke (65) before playing on to provide Miles Hammond with only his second senior wicket.

Hashim Amla hit his second-highest score of the season as Surrey posted a total of 473 against Gloucestershire (PA Images)

Ryan Higgins (4-69) wrapped up the Surrey innings by bowling Dan Moriarty and Clarke before Gloucestershire reached 45-1 in reply, with Kraigg Brathwaite undefeated on 27 when rain brought play to a close.

Seamer Martin Andersson finished with figures of 4-27, including two wickets in two balls, to give Middlesex the upper hand in their basement battle against Leicestershire at Grace Road. Leics vs Middlesex scorecard

Andersson, whose figures were his best in Middlesex colours, was supported by Ethan Bamber (3-36) as the Seaxes bowled their hosts out for 136 - a first-innings deficit of 159 - after totalling 295, with John Simpson unbeaten on 95.

Martin Andersson picked up four wickets as Middlesex bowled Leicestershire out for 136 at Grace Road (PA Images)

Middlesex declined to enforce the follow-on and stretched their advantage to 216 at stumps, with Stephen Eskinazi 31 not out and Nick Gubbins 20 not out in a total of 57-1.

Adam Wheater's innings of 81 put Essex in a strong position to press for victory against Durham on the final two days at Chester-le-Street. Durham vs Essex scorecard

Wheater and Ryan ten Doeschate (55) added 125 for the sixth wicket to rescue the visitors, who had tumbled to 53-5 in their second innings after initial inroads by Ben Raine (3-51) and Brydon Carse (3-69).

Adam Wheater's innings of 81 put Essex on track for victory against Durham (PA Images)

Essex progressed to 263-8 at the close - an overall advantage of 346 - having earlier dismissed Durham for just 99 in their first innings, with Sam Cook taking 4-38 and Jamie Porter and Peter Siddle sharing the remaining six wickets.

Ed Barnard narrowly missed out on the second century of his first-class career as Worcestershire took command on a rain-affected second day against Derbyshire at New Road. Worcs vs Derbys scorecard

Barnard, who hit his maiden ton against Essex earlier in the season, was last man out for 90, adding 45 for the last wicket with Dillon Pennington to shepherd Worcestershire to 421 all out.

Both Barnard and Pennington collected a wicket when Derbyshire replied, with Joe Leach taking the other before Wayne Madsen (31no) steered the visitors to 91-3 at stumps.

Ben Slater's fifth half-century of the season gave Group 1 front-runners Nottinghamshire a solid start in reply to Warwickshire's total of 341, guiding the visitors to 173-3 at Edgbaston. Warks vs Notts scorecard

Dane Paterson (5-90) completed his first five-wicket haul for Notts before Liam Norwell (30no) and Oliver Hannon-Dalby (26) ensured that the Warwickshire tail wagged with a last-wicket stand of 52.

Dane Paterson claimed the first five-wicket haul of his Nottinghamshire career against Worcestershire (PA Images)

Norwell (3-55) then took all three Nottinghamshire wickets to fall, including that of Slater for 77, but Joe Clarke remained unbeaten at stumps with 48.

