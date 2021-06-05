Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy: Tammy Beaumont fires fifty as Lightning beat Thunder

Opener Tammy Beaumont struck 89 from 101 balls as Lightning hammered Thunder to register their first victory in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Half-centuries for both Tammy Beaumont and Kathryn Bryce and four wickets for spinner Kirstie Gordon ensured Lightning posted their first victory in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy after a one-sided clash with North West Thunder.

Beaumont confirmed her status as one of the finest batters around with a chanceless 89 before Bryce's 74 took Lightning to an imposing total of 259-5 off their 50 overs.

Gordon then claimed 4-23 as Thunder slumped to 125 all out in reply, with Lucy Higham's 3-10 also contributing to the 134-run win.

Earlier, Beaumont had begun the day in confident fashion, in sharp contrast to her opening partner Sarah Bryce, who took until the eighth over to get off the mark.

But once the pair got into the stride, the runs came easily and they advanced their opening partnership to 74 before Bryce hit Alex Hartley (2-61) straight to Nat Brown at mid-off for 24.

Kathryn Bryce replaced her sister at the crease and with Beaumont continuing to show her class, 98 runs were added for the second wicket until Beaumont fell 11 short of a deserved century as Hartley took a superb tumbling catch off Sophie Ecclestone (2-23).

The England spinner was proving the one thorn in Lightning's side and she picked up a second victim by bowling Abigail Freeborn for a duck.

When Sonia Odedra fell soon after to a sharp caught and bowled chance taken by Emma Lamb, Thunder looked to be dragging themselves back into the contest, with Lightning 187-4 with less than nine overs left.

Bryce had other ideas, however, and the attacking shots began to come out as she reached 74 before hitting a Hartley delivery to Ecclestone in the deep.

Lightning's target of 260 proved to be far beyond Thunder's capabilities, despite a decent start thanks to opener Lamb (42).

Gordon ended her opening stand of 39 with Georgia Boyce, bowling her for 13, and it would be the start of a golden spell for Gordon, who quickly rearranged Ellie Threlkeld's stumps for a two-ball duck.

Graves claimed Cleary (2) and Lamb, who undid her good work by slogging one to Gordon on the midwicket boundary, while Higham chipped in with the wickets of Ecclestone and Danielle Collins either side of two more scalps for Gordon.

All of a sudden, Thunder had lost four wickets for 13 runs and the game was over bar the shouting with only Brown's 24 and Hartley's 28 lending a hint of respectability to the Lightning scorecard.