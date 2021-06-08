Sophia Dunkley given first England Women's central contract for 2021/21

Sophia Dunkley in action for South East Stars in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced 17 England Women's central contracts awarded for 2021-22, with Sophia Dunkley receiving her first.

The contracts run from May 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022 in order to align with the professional contracts at the eight regional teams.

South East Stars' all-rounder Dunkley has been awarded a full central contract for the first time, with left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon missing out, but she will continue to represent Lightning in the domestic structure. This represents the only change in personnel from the last round of contracts, which were awarded in February 2020.

England Women's captain Heather Knight said: "I would like to congratulate Sophia Dunkley for earning her first full central contract with England. Sophia has been an outstanding performer in domestic cricket and when called upon for England, so it is great to see her rewarded with a contract."

Jonathan Finch, director of England Women's Cricket, said: "We're pleased to confirm a strong group of centrally contracted England Women's cricketers ahead of a really exciting two years for Lisa (Keightley), Heather and the team.

"The central contracts, along with the roll out of professional women's domestic contracts, provide a fantastic opportunity to develop a larger pool of players pushing for selection and help strive for success on the field for England Women."

England Women's central contracts 2021/22:

Tammy Beaumont (Lightning), Katherine Brunt (Northern Diamonds), Kate Cross (Thunder), Freya Davies (South East Stars), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Georgia Elwiss (Southern Vipers), Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks), Katie George (Western Storm), Heather Knight (Western Storm), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds), Anya Shrubsole (Western Storm), Mady Villiers (Sunrisers), Fran Wilson (Sunrisers), Lauren Winfield-Hill (Northern Diamonds), Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers)