New Zealand rest Kane Williamson for second Test against England and hand reins to Tom Latham

New Zealand's Kane Williamson made scores of 13 and one in his two Test innings at Lord's

Opener Tom Latham will lead New Zealand in the second Test against England while skipper Kane Williamson rests an elbow injury.

Williamson, ranked the No 1 Test batsman in the world, has been managing the injury since first missing matches in March - and scored just 14 runs in last week's drawn first Test at Lord's.

Live Test Cricket Live on

Black Caps coach Gary Stead confirmed that Williamson continues to be troubled by his irritated left elbow and will now sit out the series-deciding Test, which begins at Edgbaston on Thursday - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am.

His place at three in the order will be taken by 28-year-old Will Young, who has scored 48 runs in his two Tests innings to date - both against West Indies - with a top score of 43. He has enjoyed recent success in English conditions, having scored 278 runs for Durham - including two centuries - in seven innings for the county as an overseas player.

Latham has led New Zealand on two previous occasions, losing to Australia by 279 runs in January 2020 but beating West Indies by an innings and 12 runs in December of the same year.

The tourists hope their captain will be fit enough to play against India in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final, which is due to take place in front of Sky Sports cameras at the Ageas Bowl from Friday July 18.

"It's not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think it's the right one," said Stead.

Kane Williamson appeared in good spirits during training at Edgbaston earlier this week

"He's had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he's been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery.

"The decision has been made very much with the ICC World Test Championship Final at Southampton in mind and we are confident he will be ready for that match starting on June 18."

Watch live coverage of the second Test between England and New Zealand live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 10am.