Ollie Robinson to make cricketing return for Sussex second XI on Tuesday

Sussex and England seamer Ollie Robinson will return to action on Tuesday in a second XI game for his county

Ollie Robinson is set to return to cricketing action with Sussex's second XI in two T20 matches against Hampshire on Tuesday.

Sussex last week said that Robinson was taking a short break from the game after his England Test debut was overshadowed by controversy over historic, offensive tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013. Robinson apologised 'unreservedly' for being 'thoughtless and irresponsible' at the time of posting the tweets.

The 27-year-old has been suspended from international cricket pending an investigation by the England and Wales Cricket Board, but he remains eligible to represent his county.

Robinson missed Sussex's Vitality Blast T20 games against Gloucestershire and Hampshire Hawks on Friday and Saturday respectively, during a break to spend time with his family.

He could have come into consideration for the match at Essex on Tuesday but has instead been named in the second XI squad for the behind-closed-doors matches at Hove.

Robinson's controversial tweets came to light on the first day of England's drawn first Test against New Zealand earlier this month. He later apologised for the offending social media posts, which were made when he was aged 18 or 19.

A Sussex statement last week read: "Ollie's tweets were completely unacceptable, and their content is totally at odds with our stated ambition to inspire people from every background in our county to say, 'I feel part of Sussex Cricket'.

"Ollie is a very different man from the one that wrote those tweets and has clearly learned much in the intervening years.

"As a result of his actions, Ollie has had the opportunity to represent his country suspended, is at the centre of intense public and media scrutiny and faces the possibility of further disciplinary action from the ECB.

"Sussex Cricket will not be adding to these significant penalties.

"The club will turn its attention to supporting Ollie in his commitment to continue to educate himself in the area of equality, diversity and inclusion."