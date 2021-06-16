DJ Jax Jones to perform at The Hundred final at Lord's on August 21

Jax Jones, the Ivor Novello, BRIT and Grammy-nominated DJ is to perform at The Hundred final at Lord's on August 21, it has been announced today.

The news coincides with the release of the official song for the new 100-ball cricket competition, Jax Jones' brand-new track 'Feels'.

The Hundred is a new 100-ball cricket competition that will launch on July 21, with the aim of fusing high-energy entertainment with fast-paced sporting action.

Jax Jones said: "I'm excited for the song to soundtrack new memories this summer for everyone who's been waiting for freedom and celebration for so long. Collaborating with The Hundred is perfect for this, bringing people together through sport and music is always a vibe!

"Shared experiences are what we all need right now and performing live for everyone at The Hundred final is exactly the kind of moment I pictured when writing 'Feels'."

To coincide with this announcement, a limited amount of tickets have been made available to purchase for The Hundred final. For more, visit thehundred.com.

The Hundred has also launched a programme called 'The Hundred Rising', which gives opportunities for 100 people across England and Wales to get involved in producing the competition, and Jax Jones will be giving his support to the initiative by offering one successful applicant a hands-on content creation experience, going behind the scenes with his team to capture content of his performance that will be used across the competition's social media channels.

"Championing young creatives is hugely important to me," Jax Jones added. "So giving them a platform to share their work was an obvious one - I'm excited to see what they bring."

Reacting to the announcement, Manchester Originals' Kate Cross said: "I feel like this track sums up The Hundred - it's fun, lively and loud. It makes you want to go out and have fun!

"With Jax Jones putting on a show at The Hundred, the pressure is on us to do the same on the pitch and I can't wait."

Oval Invincibles' Tom Curran added: "I love the song, it's got a really good vibe to it and makes you want to move!

"This competition is all about entertaining the fans and with the calibre of cricket on the pitch and the entertainment off it, it will be an incredible event for all the family."

