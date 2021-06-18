England vs Sri Lanka on Sky Sports: How to watch every ball live!

Captain Eoin Morgan is back at the helm after having to miss the final two ODIs of England's tour of India due to a hand injury

England return to white-ball action in June and July with three-match Twenty20 and One-Day International series against Sri Lanka.

With the ICC T20 World Cup looming large on the horizon this autumn, Eoin Morgan's sides are aiming to bounce back from their series defeats in India earlier this year where they went down 3-2 in both series.

You can watch every ball live on Sky Sports Cricket - here's how…

Sri Lanka's Tour of England

TWENTY20 SCHEDULE

Wednesday June 23: First T20, Sophia Gardens Cardiff - 6pm, Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday June 24: Second T20, Sophia Gardens Cardiff - 6pm, Sky Sports Cricket

Saturday June 26: Third T20, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton - 2pm, Sky Sports Cricket

ODI SCHEDULE

Tuesday June 29: First ODI, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street - 10.30am, Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday July 1: Second ODI, The Kia Oval, London - 12.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket

Saturday July 3: Third ODI, The Bristol County Ground, Bristol - 10.30am, Sky Sports Cricket

How to follow the action

Sky Sports Cricket: Watch every ball live on channel 404 in the company of our punditry team, then stay tuned for highlights.

Sky Go: Stay with the live action online, on iPhone, iPad or selected Android smartphones with the Sky Go app.

Highlights: Catch regular highlight shows from each match, plus catch up with the best of the action on the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube Channel

Sky Sports for iPhone / Android and skysports.com: Do not miss our live over-by-over blogs - featuring in-play video clips - plus match reports, pundit analysis, player reaction, video highlights, interviews and podcasts.

Now TV: Don't miss out on the drama - watch Sky Sports without a contract by buying a NowTV pass for a day, week or month. The choice is yours!

Twitter & Instagram: Follow @SkyCricket for score updates and clips, plus bespoke content at skysportscricket on Instagram

Sky Q: The best of our video content showcased on our next generation box, which can record and store more than before and even save recordings to your devices to watch when you're out and about. Plus, don't miss our new recap highlights service!

Sky Q customers can also use the Sky Sports News app to get scorecards and video clips as well as catching up with highlights via the red button.