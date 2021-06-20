Ben Stokes takes superb catch and scores 29 as he returns to T20 action for Durham in Vitality Blast

Ben Stokes enjoyed a successful return as Durham made it four wins out of six in their Vitality Blast campaign with a 22-run victory over Birmingham Bears at Emirates Riverside.

Stokes made his first appearance since April returning from a broken finger, and his first game for the hosts since August 2018. He scored 29, claimed one wicket and took two catches - including a brilliant effort to dismiss Ed Pollock.

The England all-rounder hit four fours and a six in his 18-ball innings before going to dismiss Sam Hain and catch Carlos Brathwaite as well as Pollock.

Durham captain Cameron Bancroft said of Stokes: "It was awesome to have him out there. He was awesome. He brings great energy to the team and he loves putting on the Durham shirt.

"No matter what team he is playing for, he is passionate and committed to playing each game. Today was no different and the boys really enjoyed it. Hopefully he can stick around for a little bit longer."

Bancroft's unbeaten 76 was the foundation of Durham's 185-4. The Bears lacked the pace to accelerate their innings to chase down the required 186 to triumph as they were limited to 163-8.

The victory enabled Durham to join Yorkshire Vikings and the Bears on nine points at the top of the North Group.

Joe Root top-scored with 49 off 36 balls as he captained Yorkshire to a 39-run win over Derbyshire Falcons at Emerald Headingley.

The England Test captain is back in Vikings colours prior to one-day international duty against Sri Lanka and contributed significantly, alongside Harry Brook's unbeaten 48, to their 174-6.

Seamer George Scrimshaw claimed a career-best 3-30 for the Falcons, who then fell well short of their target at 135 all out in 19 overs.

Dom Bess and Lockie Ferguson both finished with 3-21 as Yorkshire claimed a fourth win in six and Derbyshire suffered their fifth defeat in seven.

Kent Spitfires smashed a massive 236-3 as they secured a 67-run win over Essex Eagles at Canterbury.

England's Zak Crawley scored a 39-ball 69 and Daniel Bell-Drummond hit 88 from just 44 balls, with the pair sharing a 145-run opening stand.

Essex were always under pressure to keep up with the huge required rate and lost a flurry of wickets in their pursuit of quick runs. The Eagles were 83-6, before recovering to 169 all out as Jack Leaning took 3-15.

Superb death bowling by Notts Outlaws' Jake Ball and Luke Fletcher was enough to thwart Keaton Jennings' heroics and secure a dramatic tie against Lancashire Lightning at Emirates Old Trafford.

Needing eight runs off the last two deliveries of their innings to overhaul the Outlaws' 172 all out, Lancashire looked to be home when Jennings hoisted Fletcher over midwicket for six.

But the opener was run out for a 61-ball 88 by Steven Mullaney's accurate throw when attempting to complete the second run that would have won the game.

Earlier, Tom Moores top-scored with 48 for Nottinghamshire, while Danny Lamb was the pick of the bowlers with 3-23

Josh Inglis struck a Twenty20 career-best 103 not out as Leicestershire Foxes beat Northamptonshire Steelbacks by 34 runs to record a first Vitality Blast win of the campaign.

The Yorkshire-born Australian thrashed four sixes and 13 fours in a stunning 62-ball knock, sharing a century stand with skipper Colin Ackermann for the third wicket as the previously winless Foxes piled up 200-2.

Callum Parkinson, with 2-19, and Gavin Griffiths, with 2-23, made sure still-winless Northamptonshire fell well short, finishing 166-7 despite an unbeaten 50 from Rob Keogh.

Persistent rain caused Gloucestershire's match with Hampshire at Bristol to be abandoned, with the sides taking a point each.