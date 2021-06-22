Vitality Blast: Essex hammer Surrey as Sam Cook takes four-for in eight-wicket win

Sam Cook claimed 4-15 from his 3.4 overs as Essex bowled out Surrey for just 118

Essex earned a convincing eight-wicket win over Surrey at The Kia Oval, with the home side suffering their first Vitality Blast defeat of the season and missing the chance to go back to the top of the South Group.

In a rain-reduced 17-over-a-side game, Essex bowled superbly in helpful conditions to dismiss Surrey for 118 in 16.4 overs after winning the toss.

Sam Cook was the pick of the bowlers, returning fine figures of 4-15 from his 3.4 overs, which included a beauty to bowl Jamie Smith (20).

Surrey were without several key players, including Jason Roy and brothers Sam and Tom Curran, who have joined up with England for the international T20 series against Sri Lanka this week, while Laurie Evans withdrew with illness.

The in-form Will Jacks (3) holed out to deep midwicket off Dan Lawrence (2-15), while Cook then claimed Smith and Rory Burns (3) to leave Surrey reeling at 39-4 at the end of the powerplay.

A recovery of sorts was led by 19-year-old Ben Geddes (28), on debut, and top scorer Jordan Clark (30), with the pair adding 38 for the fifth wicket. Rikki Clarke also chipped in with 20 lower down the order.

But with the fall of Geddes in the 11th over, Surrey fell apart, losing their final six wickets for 41 runs and failing to bat out their full 17 overs.

Faced with a modest target to chase down, Essex openers Will Buttleman and Adam Wheater got the visitors off to a flier with a stand of 67.

Wheater made 30 before he was superbly caught low down in the covers by Clarke, while Lawrence (11) was then bowled by Clark.

But Buttleman (56no) eased to an impressive maiden Blast half-century, seeing his side home as Essex completed an eight-wicket win with nine balls to spare.