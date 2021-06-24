Darren Stevens: 45-year-old signs one-year contract extension with Kent

Darren Stevens will stay with Kent for one more season

Darren Stevens has signed a one-year contract extension with Kent.

The 45-year-old joined the county in 2005 and has made over 600 appearances across all formats, taking over 800 wickets and scoring more than 21,000 runs since his debut.

Since the second half of the 2019 season, Stevens has played all 19 first-class matches for Kent, taking 91 wickets at an average of 15.30, including 10 five-wicket hauls.

During the same time period, he also scored 962 runs at 40.10, including two centuries and one double ton.

"I'm thrilled to commit to another season with Kent and continuing my really good form," the experienced all-rounder said.

"I've worked hard to continue to earn my place in the Kent playing XI across all formats this year, and I'm feeling fit and strong to continue to make more contributions as a Kent player.

"There's a great group of lads here and we're all focused on delivering good performances and winning more games of cricket for Kent."

In May, Stevens marked his 45th birthday by taking five wickets against Glamorgan, becoming the oldest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the County Championship since Eddie Hemmings in 1994.

Stevens was named as one of Wisden's five cricketers of the year ahead of this season, is Kent's leading wicket-taker this term, and also tops the batting averages.