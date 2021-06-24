Pakistan drop Haider Ali from tour of England for breaking COVID-19 protocols in the Pakistan Super League

Pakistan's Haider Ali, 20, has made 15 T20 appearances his country and earned two ODI caps so far

Pakistan have dropped Haider Ali from their tours of England and West Indies after the batsman and his Peshawar Zalmi team mate Umaid Asif broke COVID-19 protocols in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Both have been suspended from the PSL final against Multan Sultans - a match live on Sky Sports from 4.50pm on Thursday - after admitting to meeting people from outside their designated bio-secure bubble and flouting social distancing norms on Wednesday.

"The two cricketers were found not to have interacted with any other squad members at any time after the incident and have been placed in room isolation," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Pakistan men's national cricket team will travel to Birmingham on Friday



Sohaib Maqsood, who last played for Pakistan in a T20 match in New Zealand more than five years ago, will replace Haider in the squad.

Babar Azam's side will leave for Manchester on Friday to play three one-dayers and three T20 matches in England. After that, they will fly to West Indies to play five T20 matches and two Test matches.

