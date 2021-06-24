Mural unveiled to celebrate the start of Manchester Original's campaign at The Hundred

Matt Parkinson and Harmanpreet Kaur take centre stage in the mural (Photo credit: @manc_wanderer)

A striking new work of street art, by AkseP19, has been unveiled by Manchester Originals ahead of the start of the The Hundred.

The imagery on Barlow Hall Road, Chorlton, shows two of the international stars who will be turning out for Manchester Originals in this year's competition - Matthew Parkinson and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Parkinson, 24, a spin bowler from Bolton, will be hoping to shine for his local team, while India IT20 captain Kaur, 32, is a global star bringing her all-round skills to the women's side.

The Hundred - a brand-new 100-ball cricket competition where the Originals will compete against seven other new teams in men's and women's competitions - will see sport and entertainment collide on a scale never seen before.

1:45 Want to witness a truly historic moment? Then make sure you get your tickets for the first match of The Hundred! Want to witness a truly historic moment? Then make sure you get your tickets for the first match of The Hundred!

The artwork by AkseP19, which took seven days to complete, also features Emirates Old Trafford the home ground of Manchester Originals. The mural is the latest by the Manchester-based artist who has created spectacular portrayals of George Floyd, Sir Captain Tom Moore and Marcus Rashford across the city.

Parkinson, who has won two T20 and two ODI caps for England, said he is excited by the prospect of featuring in the new format and is thrilled to see his portrait included in the artwork.

He said: "To be drafted for my local team in the inaugural competition is really special. We have some amazing players throughout the side and the wider competition, every game is set to be must-see.

1:00 Stars from the women's and men's game will align for a brand new competition this summer, called The Hundred. It all begins on July 21! Stars from the women's and men's game will align for a brand new competition this summer, called The Hundred. It all begins on July 21!

"The mural AkseP19 has created is incredible. It's quite surreal seeing yourself up on the wall like that, but as a local lad, I'm proud to be representing the Manchester Originals, both on the pitch and as part of this mural. I can't wait to get started."

Adding extra tension to proceedings for Parkinson is that he will be facing his twin brother, Callum, in the competition as he turns out for Leeds-based Northern Superchargers - the brotherly rivalry will play out on July 28 at Emirates Old Trafford.

"It's already going to be a great competition and the opportunity to face my brother in a match will just add to that experience, I can't wait!" he added.

Kaur, who has more than 200 caps for India and captains their IT20 side, said she was proud to be a part of the history-making competition.

1:29 Heather Knight and Nasser Hussain are predicting plenty of excitement and drama from The Hundred tournament Heather Knight and Nasser Hussain are predicting plenty of excitement and drama from The Hundred tournament

"This is a really impressive group of players to be alongside and it's going to be a special experience," she said.

"We're excited to be playing in front of crowds again and to put on a show for them. The mural looks fantastic, and it's an honour to be included. It will help create even more buzz around the competition. I can't wait to make history and play in the first game of The Hundred at the Kia Oval on July 21."

Manchester Originals' first home game of The Hundred will take place at Emirates Old Trafford against Birmingham Phoenix on 25 July. Tickets allow spectators to watch both the women's and men's game.

For more information about The Hundred and to buy tickets visit thehundred.com Early bird ticket prices will be available until 23.59 on June 23.