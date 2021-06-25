England Women may have 'opened wounds' for India middle order ahead of ODIs, says Lauren Winfield-Hill

Lauren Winfield-Hill hopes dismissing Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur cheaply in the drawn Test match can give England an edge heading into the ODI series against India

Lauren Winfield-Hill believes England Women may "have opened a few wounds" among India's middle order as the sides move from Test cricket to a three-match one-day international series.

India's Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur managed just six and 12 runs respectively in last week's drawn Test in Bristol, which is also the venue for the opening ODI, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on Sunday.

"It was nice to potentially open a few wounds on some of their middle-order players that didn't get away," said batter Winfield-Hill, who has played 87 times for England across the formats.

England vs India Live on

"It's nice for us to have thrown those punches early on a few of their players."

Raj and Harmanpreet's struggles were not matched by 17-year-old opener Shafali Verma, who scored half-centuries in both innings of her debut Test, including 96 in her first knock.

10:11 Highlights from the fourth and final day of the Women's Test as India battled to a draw in Bristol Highlights from the fourth and final day of the Women's Test as India battled to a draw in Bristol

Sneh Rana, another India debutant, then hit an unbeaten 80 on the fourth and final day as India battled to a draw with Heather Knight's side, meaning the teams shared the opening four points in the multi-format series, which continues with the ODIs and concludes with three T20s.

Winfield-Hill added: "They also had some players who had some good success against us, so we will go back to the drawing board and make sure we come hard at them.

"There's certainly been some good battles already and I'm sure that will continue in the one-day and T20 series."

Winfield-Hill opened the batting for England in the Test match, making 35 in her side's sole innings, and is now eager to retain that batting spot in the white-ball arena.

Winfield-Hill has scored one hundred and three fifties in 43 one-day internationals for England

The 30-year-old has opened 27 times across her 43 ODIs - but has batted down the order in her last eight matches in the format stretching back to October 2017, with time spent at No 3, No 6 and No 7.

She added: "I'm pretty keen [to open], that's no secret.

"I sort of lost my way the last couple of years, trying to be a good team person, playing lots of roles but probably none of them particularly well. I wasn't being true to myself.

"The last year or so I've gone back to what's familiar and that's opening the batting. If the opportunity arises, it's one I'd be massively excited for, because it's what I want to do."

Watch the first one-day international between England Women and India Women, from Bristol, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 10.30am on Sunday.