England vs Pakistan ODI at Edgbaston on July 13 to have 19,000 fans as ground operates at 80 per cent capacity

Edgbaston will operate at 80 per cent capacity for the one-day international between England and Pakistan on July 13 with around 19,000 fans able to attend.

The fixture - the final match of a three-game series between the sides - has been confirmed as one the government's latest pilot events so an increased number of supporters are permitted.

All attendees aged 11 or older will be required to show a negative lateral flow test result or proof of two vaccinations (first and second dose) at least 14 days before the ODI.

Edgbaston previously held a pilot event when England played New Zealand in the second Test earlier this month, with around 60,000 spectators (70 per cent capacity) attending across the four days.

Stuart Cain, Chief Executive at Edgbaston, said: "It's fantastic for sport in the West Midlands that so many cricket fans will be able to enjoy another blockbuster fixture in England versus Pakistan at Edgbaston.

"The recent Test match gave us a fantastic opportunity to build a new model for large scale sporting events and I'm pleased to see elements of this first trial being carried forward for the Pakistan match.

"Technology played a big part in this and we will again focus on using this as a way of creating a safe environment whilst enhancing Edgbaston's reputation as one of the best atmospheres in world cricket."